ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

More Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 specifications leak before Microsoft's October 12 launch event

By Alex Alderson, 🇫🇷, 🇪🇸, ...
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia reportedly preparing RTX 4090 Ti cards with up to 20% increased performance over the RTX 4090

From what reviewers all over the world are reporting, the Nvidia RTX 4090 looks like overkill for today’s games, not only in 4K but also in 8K for some competitive titles like Overwatch 2, especially with DLSS 3 enabled. Admittedly, frame generation could introduce some more lag, but even without this feature, the frame rates are something else. Testers also demonstrated that the RTX 4090 is showing decent overclocking potential and can be pushed to almost 3 GHz core with only ~20 W additional TDP (470 W). It is highly unlikely that AMD would be able to top this performance with the RX 7900 XT cards, but just in case, Nvidia is now rumored to be saving all the best binned dies for some ungodly RTX 4090 Ti models.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Oppo Find X6 Pro: Alleged specifications and Hasselblad camera design surface

Leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed details about the Find X6 Pro, the assumed successor to the unique-looking Find X5 Pro. Based on the leaker's drawing, Oppo has decided to go down the route of a large circular camera housing like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Seemingly, there are a few missing elements though, such as an LED flash array.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook: Lenovo introduces Cloud Gaming device with a 120 Hz display and an RGB keyboard from US$599

Lenovo has presented the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook, powered by Intel 12th Gen Core processors. Available later this month from US$599, the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook has a 16-inch, 2.5K and 120 Hz display, along with a four-stage RGB backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Lenovo has revealed the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook,...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surface Pro#Surface Laptop 3#Ram
notebookcheck.net

Google Tensor G2: Confirmation arrives of 5 nm manufacturing process for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chipset

While we have already compared most technical specifications between Tensor and Tensor G2, Google has since confirmed an arguably crucial aspect to Android Authority. To recap, Google has built the Tensor G2 around new performance cores but with the same prime and efficiency cores as its predecessor. Additionally, Google has included a more modern GPU, hopefully addressing one of Tensor's shortcomings.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 debuts with modest updates and more colours from US$999

Windows Intel Alder Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch. Microsoft has announced the Surface Pro 9, a modest update on the Surface Pro 8. As such, the Surface Pro 9 retains its predecessor's 13-inch display, which operates natively at 2,880 x 1,920 pixels, 120 Hz and in a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Surface Pro 9 weighs 879 g though, 11 g lighter than the Surface Pro 8. Additionally, Microsoft has upgraded the Surface Pro series to Alder Lake processors, although not 28 W parts like the Surface Pro 8 has.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
notebookcheck.net

Asus launches Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip designed for cloud gaming

Google announced a new initiative to promote cloud gaming. In the announcement made earlier today, the search engine giant unveiled new Chromebooks from Acer, Lenovo, and Asus. Asus' model is a sleek convertible designed for streaming games from cloud gaming services. The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip features a Tiger...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 unveiled as a platform for "true mixed reality" as well as next-gen VR and AR hardware

5G Accessory Launch Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming. Meta mentioned that its new Quest Pro headset is based on Qualcomm's very latest platform for its form-factor during its launch, but more or less left it at that. Never fear, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1's maker has released a deeper dive into its use-cases and potential advantages over its XR2 predecessor.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Google to bring several Pixel 7 features to Pixel 6 series devices with upcoming Feature Drop

According to Phonearena, Google has confirmed that some Pixel 7 series features are coming to older Pixel smartphones. Unsurprisingly, not all will be available for the likes of the Pixel 6 Pro. Supposedly, the Google Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is required for the likes of Zoom Fusion technology though, camera examples of which Google has already provided.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Deal | ZTE Axon-series smartphones with under-display cameras are up to US$200 off on Amazon right now

5G Android Deal Smartphone Storage Touchscreen Accessory. The Axon 30 is one of the ultra-rare Android smartphones for US consumers that find punch-hole selfie cameras in their smartphone displays just too distracting. It comes from an OEM that is a pioneer in this area, unleashing its under-display camera (UDC) tech long before Samsung or Xiaomi could with their Galaxy Z Fold3 or Mix 4.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Official camera samples highlight stepless Super Res Zoom quality up to 30x

While the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro appear to feature the same cameras, Google has tweaked the latter in a few areas. As we discussed before this week's launch, the Pixel 7 Pro has a technically inferior zoom camera than its predecessor. However, Google claims that the new telephoto sensor delivers 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Res Zoom, rather than 4x optical and 20x Super Res functionality with the Pixel 6 Pro. Supposedly, the Pixel 7 Pro derives improvements in the latter from superior machine learning, not better optics.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Surface Studio 3: Late rumour claims Surface Studio 2 Plus launch with outrageous European pricing and last-generation hardware

Microsoft is on the verge of announcing new products, with rumours suggesting that the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Project Volterra and the Surface Studio 3 are all in play. Scheduled for later today and watchable on Microsoft's website, the event should be the company's largest in a few years. However, Roland Quandt claims to have obtained some fairly disheartening specifications for Microsoft's next Surface Studio.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Google promises yearly OS updates for Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch5 series with Wear OS commitment

Yesterday, we reported that Google would provide software updates for the Pixel Watch 'until at least October 2025', a year shy of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Subsequently, Google has confirmed to Wired that Wear OS users should now expect a major OS update per year, bringing Wear OS in line with Android and competitors like Apple Watch Series smartwatches.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy