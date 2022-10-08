More Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 specifications leak before Microsoft's October 12 launch event

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia reportedly preparing RTX 4090 Ti cards with up to 20% increased performance over the RTX 4090
From what reviewers all over the world are reporting, the Nvidia RTX 4090 looks like overkill for today’s games, not only in 4K but also in 8K for some competitive titles like Overwatch 2, especially with DLSS 3 enabled. Admittedly, frame generation could introduce some more lag, but even without this feature, the frame rates are something else. Testers also demonstrated that the RTX 4090 is showing decent overclocking potential and can be pushed to almost 3 GHz core with only ~20 W additional TDP (470 W). It is highly unlikely that AMD would be able to top this performance with the RX 7900 XT cards, but just in case, Nvidia is now rumored to be saving all the best binned dies for some ungodly RTX 4090 Ti models.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Find X6 Pro: Alleged specifications and Hasselblad camera design surface
Leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed details about the Find X6 Pro, the assumed successor to the unique-looking Find X5 Pro. Based on the leaker's drawing, Oppo has decided to go down the route of a large circular camera housing like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Seemingly, there are a few missing elements though, such as an LED flash array.
notebookcheck.net
iOS 16.0.3 arrives with multiple bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users
Despite their impressive hardware, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max had quite a rocky launch. Both devices were marred by day-one bugs, such as uncontrollable shaking of the camera in third-party apps. Apple has launched the iOS 16.0.3 update, which aims to alleviate some issues faced by iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users.
notebookcheck.net
IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook: Lenovo introduces Cloud Gaming device with a 120 Hz display and an RGB keyboard from US$599
Lenovo has presented the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook, powered by Intel 12th Gen Core processors. Available later this month from US$599, the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook has a 16-inch, 2.5K and 120 Hz display, along with a four-stage RGB backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Lenovo has revealed the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook,...
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor G2: Confirmation arrives of 5 nm manufacturing process for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chipset
While we have already compared most technical specifications between Tensor and Tensor G2, Google has since confirmed an arguably crucial aspect to Android Authority. To recap, Google has built the Tensor G2 around new performance cores but with the same prime and efficiency cores as its predecessor. Additionally, Google has included a more modern GPU, hopefully addressing one of Tensor's shortcomings.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 debuts with modest updates and more colours from US$999
Windows Intel Alder Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch. Microsoft has announced the Surface Pro 9, a modest update on the Surface Pro 8. As such, the Surface Pro 9 retains its predecessor's 13-inch display, which operates natively at 2,880 x 1,920 pixels, 120 Hz and in a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Surface Pro 9 weighs 879 g though, 11 g lighter than the Surface Pro 8. Additionally, Microsoft has upgraded the Surface Pro series to Alder Lake processors, although not 28 W parts like the Surface Pro 8 has.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 launch announcement gives the new, potentially Dimensity 9000 Plus-powered smartphone an upcoming October 2022 debut
The next Neo-series launch is now officially a go, as iQOO has just announced that the 7 will be unveiled in full soon. The OEM has yet to make its rumored top-end Dimensity chipset official, even though it has indicated that it will have at least 1 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage SKU.
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
notebookcheck.net
Asus launches Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip designed for cloud gaming
Google announced a new initiative to promote cloud gaming. In the announcement made earlier today, the search engine giant unveiled new Chromebooks from Acer, Lenovo, and Asus. Asus' model is a sleek convertible designed for streaming games from cloud gaming services. The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip features a Tiger...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ arrives with Intel Core i7-11370H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 combination for US$4,499.99
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Studio 2+, four years on from the Surface Studio 2. Surprisingly, Microsoft has not updated the display at all and has only brought the Surface Studio series up to the lowly Intel Core i7-11370H. The Surface Studio 2+ is orderable now in one configuration that retails for US$4,499.99.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 unveiled as a platform for "true mixed reality" as well as next-gen VR and AR hardware
5G Accessory Launch Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming. Meta mentioned that its new Quest Pro headset is based on Qualcomm's very latest platform for its form-factor during its launch, but more or less left it at that. Never fear, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1's maker has released a deeper dive into its use-cases and potential advantages over its XR2 predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Google to bring several Pixel 7 features to Pixel 6 series devices with upcoming Feature Drop
According to Phonearena, Google has confirmed that some Pixel 7 series features are coming to older Pixel smartphones. Unsurprisingly, not all will be available for the likes of the Pixel 6 Pro. Supposedly, the Google Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is required for the likes of Zoom Fusion technology though, camera examples of which Google has already provided.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | ZTE Axon-series smartphones with under-display cameras are up to US$200 off on Amazon right now
5G Android Deal Smartphone Storage Touchscreen Accessory. The Axon 30 is one of the ultra-rare Android smartphones for US consumers that find punch-hole selfie cameras in their smartphone displays just too distracting. It comes from an OEM that is a pioneer in this area, unleashing its under-display camera (UDC) tech long before Samsung or Xiaomi could with their Galaxy Z Fold3 or Mix 4.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Official camera samples highlight stepless Super Res Zoom quality up to 30x
While the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro appear to feature the same cameras, Google has tweaked the latter in a few areas. As we discussed before this week's launch, the Pixel 7 Pro has a technically inferior zoom camera than its predecessor. However, Google claims that the new telephoto sensor delivers 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Res Zoom, rather than 4x optical and 20x Super Res functionality with the Pixel 6 Pro. Supposedly, the Pixel 7 Pro derives improvements in the latter from superior machine learning, not better optics.
notebookcheck.net
Beelink SEi12 mini PC with 12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U now available for pre-order
Beelink is gearing up for the launch of its first mini PC with an Intel 12th gen Alder Lake-U CPU. The announcement is unsurprising given that the manufacturer already offers a huge lineup of affordable mini PCs featuring both Intel and AMD CPUs. The upcoming model, called the SEi12, succeeds...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Studio 3: Late rumour claims Surface Studio 2 Plus launch with outrageous European pricing and last-generation hardware
Microsoft is on the verge of announcing new products, with rumours suggesting that the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Project Volterra and the Surface Studio 3 are all in play. Scheduled for later today and watchable on Microsoft's website, the event should be the company's largest in a few years. However, Roland Quandt claims to have obtained some fairly disheartening specifications for Microsoft's next Surface Studio.
notebookcheck.net
Google promises yearly OS updates for Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch5 series with Wear OS commitment
Yesterday, we reported that Google would provide software updates for the Pixel Watch 'until at least October 2025', a year shy of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Subsequently, Google has confirmed to Wired that Wear OS users should now expect a major OS update per year, bringing Wear OS in line with Android and competitors like Apple Watch Series smartwatches.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Writing Pad launches in India as a purely note-taking or doodling tool for well under US$25
Redmi's latest electronic product for the Indian market has an 8.5-inch (21.6cm) display and a stylus that seems to have a magnetic attachment feature - however, it is no new Android tablet. This "Writing Pad" is aimed at those who like to scribble by hand or doodle a lot, yet would like to avoid paper waste in enjoying these pursuits.
notebookcheck.net
Meta Quest Pro: Flagship VR headset arrives for US$1,499 with Quest Pro controller support for Quest 2
Meta has introduced the Quest Pro, a high-end VR headset that relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Meta has baked in eye and face tracking too, although it seems that the Quest Pro does not quite live up to leaks.
