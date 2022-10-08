More Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 specifications leak before Microsoft's October 12 launch event

From what reviewers all over the world are reporting, the Nvidia RTX 4090 looks like overkill for today’s games, not only in 4K but also in 8K for some competitive titles like Overwatch 2, especially with DLSS 3 enabled. Admittedly, frame generation could introduce some more lag, but even without this feature, the frame rates are something else. Testers also demonstrated that the RTX 4090 is showing decent overclocking potential and can be pushed to almost 3 GHz core with only ~20 W additional TDP (470 W). It is highly unlikely that AMD would be able to top this performance with the RX 7900 XT cards, but just in case, Nvidia is now rumored to be saving all the best binned dies for some ungodly RTX 4090 Ti models.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 HOURS AGO