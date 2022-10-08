ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Police: 4 killed in Fort Worth shooting over robbery involving drugs

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a07Gp_0iRaVbdY00

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were fatally shot in North Texas on Friday night in a case Fort Worth police believe was an attempted robbery involving drugs, authorities said.

In a statement Saturday, police said three people died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. A fourth person died at an area hospital, according to WFAA-TV.

Their identities and ages have not been released and no arrests have been made, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as an attempted robbery involving drugs, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police recovered multiple weapons that were allegedly fired during the incident.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. CDT, WFAA reported.

According to home security videos viewed by the television station and the Star-Telegram, a black sports car was parked on a Fort Worth street for several minutes before an SUV arrived. A person exited the sports car and entered the SUV, and within seconds gunfire began, according to WFAA.

Witnesses told the Star-Telegram that they heard multiple shots fired, as well as screaming and shouting before and after the shooting.

A police spokesperson told the newspaper that the investigation was “unique and devolving” and said “we have to use caution before we release any public information.”

“I can’t recall when the last time there was a quadruple homicide in Fort Worth,” community leader Corey Session told WFAA. “This is unnerving.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Police#Drugs#Violent Crime#Wfaa Tv#2022 Homicide
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

LIVE NOW: Dallas Police on Officer Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

Dallas Police are expected to give a statement at about 2:15 p.m. Live video will appear in the player above. A Dallas police officer died Wednesday morning after being critically injured in a wrong-way crash while headed to work overnight. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said 25-year-old police officer...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Police Arrest Uncle Suspected of Murdering Nephew

Dallas police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death last week. Kamal Alberty, 33, was found fatally shot on October 7, according to a news release on the Dallas police department’s blog site. Police responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. in the 5900 block of...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for the driver that led them on a chase near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on Tuesday. The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) told WFAA that they were called by the Dallas department (DPD) to help stop suspects in a stolen vehicle. Mesquite officers tried to stop the car around IH-635 and La Prada Drive, but the suspects fled.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Fort Worth police continue searching for the individual responsible for what is being described by authorities as a drug related shooting that killed four people. Officers responded to the shooting in south Fort Worth at around 7 p.m. on Friday. At the scene, police found...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police seize 28,000 fentanyl pills, $100K in cash during drug bust

FORT WORTH, Texas - Narcotics officers helped take more than 28,000 fentanyl pills, 29 pounds of marijuana and 10 guns off the streets of Fort Worth. Melvin Kellough Jr. and Atomic Greene were arrested this past Thursday as part of an ongoing drug investigation. According to court documents, investigators worked...
fox4news.com

Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody

JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
JOSHUA, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
118K+
Followers
129K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy