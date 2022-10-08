ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Orangeburg Deputies searching for missing man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that deputies are searching for a man who walked off from a hospital Saturday morning. According to officials, Charles Demont Jackson, 41 was last seen leaving Regional Medical Center around 9:45 a.m. heading towards Magnolia Avenue. “If you’ve seen him, we’d like...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Friends of the Library

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re a book lover and library supporter, the Friends of Libraries will be hosting an event called “A Gathering of Friends” which will take place at the Irmo branch library. October 16 through the 22 is observed as “National Friends of Libraries...
IRMO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
WIS-TV

Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man stole the cremated remains of of ex-girlfriend’s mom so he could sell them for heroin, according to deputies. The grim scheme landed him in jail. The ex-girlfriend said she left her home in the 1000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville around...
WARRENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
WIS-TV

Construction worker transported from Irmo High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Crime
WIS-TV

Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
WIS-TV

SC State talking security precautions for homecoming after off-campus shooting injured student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University officials announced heightened security at Homecoming after an off-campus shooting injured a student. President Alexander Conyers said that he spoke with the student and her mother at a hospital Wednesday morning after she received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday night. Conyers...
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26 blocks all lanes near Saint Andrews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes of traffic are blocked on I-26 East near exit 108. The crash happened around 5:27 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man arrested for shooting family members in Columbia, Conway

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a man is accused of shooting and killing three family members, two in Richland Co. and one in Horry Co. Deputies say Matthew Dewitt, 25 is accused in the deaths of Natasha Stevens, 52 Gloria Dewitt, 52 and James Dewitt, 52.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Vote for Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Great news! Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary in Batesburg-Leesville is in the running as one of the top 25 rescues in the nation to compete in the Tractor Supply Rescue Your Rescue competition. The top four with the most online votes all receive a $25,000 grant each.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy