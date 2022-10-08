Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Orangeburg Deputies searching for missing man
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that deputies are searching for a man who walked off from a hospital Saturday morning. According to officials, Charles Demont Jackson, 41 was last seen leaving Regional Medical Center around 9:45 a.m. heading towards Magnolia Avenue. “If you’ve seen him, we’d like...
WIS-TV
Sumter woman charged with intimidating a witness in son’s trial
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Tanikka Graves has been charged with intimidating a witness in her son’s case. Officials say Graves is the mother of Armonie Freeman, who was on trial for two murders in connection to a 2019 shooting incident. Investigators...
WIS-TV
Lexington man sentenced in 2020 boat crash that killed two in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 10 years for boating under the influence causing death in connection with a crash that killed two people in August of 2020. Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, fined $20,000 and ordered to complete...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Friends of the Library
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re a book lover and library supporter, the Friends of Libraries will be hosting an event called “A Gathering of Friends” which will take place at the Irmo branch library. October 16 through the 22 is observed as “National Friends of Libraries...
WIS-TV
Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man stole the cremated remains of of ex-girlfriend’s mom so he could sell them for heroin, according to deputies. The grim scheme landed him in jail. The ex-girlfriend said she left her home in the 1000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville around...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
WIS-TV
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
WIS-TV
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
cn2.com
Person Identified in Driving Vehicle Into Lancaster Grocery Store
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Investigators in Lancaster County are working to figure out why a person crashed their SUV into a Food Lion store during business hours over the weekend. Here are pictures released by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office of the person identified in driving that car....
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
WIS-TV
S. Congaree mobile home residents live in squalor as landlord accountability moves slowly
UPDATE: This web story has been updated to include new information regarding eviction cases between landlord Naomi Halter and tenant Ms. Richards and Linda Sydnor. The cases stemmed from unpaid rent. The S.C. Residential Landlord and Tenant Act does not alleviate a landlord’s responsibilities on habitability based on unpaid rent...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Weekend returns to the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Pride Month and this weekend the LGBTQ community and allies will be able to celebrate pride month right here in the Midlands for the Famously Hot- South Carolina Pride Weekend!. Events will kick off Friday, October 14, with a street party at 6 p.m....
WIS-TV
SC State talking security precautions for homecoming after off-campus shooting injured student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University officials announced heightened security at Homecoming after an off-campus shooting injured a student. President Alexander Conyers said that he spoke with the student and her mother at a hospital Wednesday morning after she received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday night. Conyers...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26 blocks all lanes near Saint Andrews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes of traffic are blocked on I-26 East near exit 108. The crash happened around 5:27 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
wpde.com
Man charged in shooting deaths of 3 relatives in Horry, Richland Counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Horry County man is in custody and charges are pending in the shooting deaths of three family members—two in Richland County and one in Horry County, according to officials. On Monday, around 2:25 p.m. 25-year-old Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody in...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man arrested for shooting family members in Columbia, Conway
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a man is accused of shooting and killing three family members, two in Richland Co. and one in Horry Co. Deputies say Matthew Dewitt, 25 is accused in the deaths of Natasha Stevens, 52 Gloria Dewitt, 52 and James Dewitt, 52.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Vote for Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Great news! Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary in Batesburg-Leesville is in the running as one of the top 25 rescues in the nation to compete in the Tractor Supply Rescue Your Rescue competition. The top four with the most online votes all receive a $25,000 grant each.
