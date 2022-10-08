Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Bryce Stephens making most of opportunity at wide receiver
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman Bryce Stephens has made a big impact on Arkansas this season at punt returner, but on Saturday it was wide receiver where he stood out. No play this season has been any bigger than Stephens’ 82-yard punt return for a touchdown with 9:16 remaining in the game against Missouri State. That touchdown gave Arkansas its first lead of the night at 31-27. They went on to take a 38-27 win. On Saturday, Stephens caught two passes for 59 yards including a 54-yard touchdown catch from Malik Hornsby.
KARK
Sam Pittman talks red zone, short yardage issues
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has had some issues in the red zone and that was something Sam Pittman talked about on Monday. Arkansas been inside opponent’s red zone 26 times this season and came away with 19 scores. Of those 19 scores, 15 have been touchdowns while the other were Cam Little field goals. Pittman expressed some concern about the red zone issues and talked about how to get more touchdowns.
KARK
Hogs digging hole for themselves early in games disturbing
FAYETTEVILLE — In three of the last four games the Razorbacks have fallen behind by double-digit margins in their games and it has Sam Pittman concerned. The only exception to this was Texas A&M when Arkansas jumped on the Aggies 14-0 after two possessions. Unfortunately in that game the Hogs had miscues and only managed one more touchdown the remainder of the game.
KARK
Malik Hornsby makes decision to concentrate on QB
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby was ticketed to play some wide receiver this season, but that hasn’t materialized like it was planned. But Hornsby came off the bench at quarterback on Arkansas’ second possession against Mississippi State and provided a huge spark to the Hogs’ offense on Saturday. Sam Pittman had said the previous week that Cade Fortin was the No. 2 quarterback, but following Hornsby’s showing against the Bulldogs that is no longer the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARK
Arkansas releases depth chart for BYU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play its final game before getting a bye week when they take on BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday afternoon. Arkansas (3-3) and BYU (4-2) have both been ranked much of the season. However, both dropped out of the rankings following weekend losses. The Hogs fell to Mississippi State while BYU dropped a game to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
Comments / 0