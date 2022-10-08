Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Mercer County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Pennington is the top seed in the bracket. The first round kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinals will be played on Monday, Oct. 17. The final is set for Thursday, Oct. 20, at Hopewell Valley. 1-Pennington. 2-Steinert. 3-Allentown.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
HS football: Stat leaders in every conference through Week 6
The regular season is winding down for the 2022 New Jersey High School Football season. Only a couple of weeks remain for both public and non-public schools. With seven weeks, including Week 0 in the books, there have been some big risers and fallers since the start of the year across every conference.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 6
The 2022 campaign rolls on in N.J. with the state’s best continuing to fill the stat sheet on the gridiron. Below are the season stat leaders in a number of offensive, defensive and special teams categories in the NJIC through Week 6.
Devils’ Dawson Mercer mentors young teammates before season opener: ‘Don’t change the way you play’
At just 20 years old, Devils forward Dawson Mercer already feels like a veteran. After an impressive training camp last year, Mercer immediately earned an NHL call up and played in all 82 games in the 2021-22 season. He has high expectations for his sophomore year, but also wants to mentor younger players.
Why Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell came back for 1 last season with Scarlet Knights
MINNEAPOLIS — Caleb McConnell tested the NBA draft waters this offseason, pursuing the path toward the professional career he’s always dreamed of while leaving the door open for a return to college. As the days winded down and the deadline for his decision approached, he ultimately had “an easy decision” to make.
N.J. marching band of the week: Wayne Valley Marching Indians
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Longtime Devils defenseman Andy Greene retires, signs 1-day contract with N.J.
Longtime Devils defenseman Andy Greene announced his retirement on Wednesday. Greene, 39, spent 14 seasons with the Devils and played in 16 seasons overall. He signed a one-day contract with the Devils to officially retire in New Jersey. Greene played in 1,057 games, scored 264 points (52 goals and 212 assists). He spent his last two NHL seasons with the New York Islanders, which reunited him with former Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello.
‘Underrated’ Rutgers senior Paul Mulcahy looks to earn some respect in Big Ten
MINNEAPOLIS — Paul Mulcahy led the Big Ten in assists during conference play last season, had one of the most dominant stretches of any player in the league and is a returning starter on a program looking to make a program-record-breaking third consecutive NCAA Tournament. But look for the...
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
Stock rising: These N.J. football players are money in the bank as clutch performers
The stock market is up, then it’s down. Lately, it seems to move day-to-day more like an erratic heartbeat than anything we could depend upon or predict. Just the opposite of how the players listed below have been performing.
Will Eagles remain unbeaten and get important leg up on Cowboys Sunday? (PODCAST)
It was not pretty, but the Eagles found a way to get past the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday in Glendale, Ariz., earning a 20-17 win to improve their record to 5-0. The Eagles used the legs of Jalen Hurts once again, having him score two touchdowns on quarterback sneaks to put the team in a position to remain undefeated.
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
Ex-Giants cornerback completes comeback from ‘freak’ accident with return in Cardinals’ loss to Eagles
The comeback is complete. Former New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton made his season debut Sunday with the Arizona Cardinals, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hamilton suffered second-degree burns on his feet in...
Phillies Game 2 NLDS lineup vs. Braves: Lefties back in after Game 1 win
The Phillies will go for a 2-0 lead in a best-of-three National League Division series against the world champion Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta. Game-time is set for 4:35 p.m. The Phillies took Game 1, 7-6, after nearly giving away every bit of a six-run lead. With a...
Penthouse sells in Hoboken; Pumpkin patch sales benefit Secaucus High School | Business Notes
Hoboken’s Wonder Lofts recently sold a top-floor penthouse at the property which was born out of the conversion of the former Wonder Bread factory. The newly built residence features 1,665 square feet of space and features three sets of floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors leading out to a 1,909 square-foot private terrace from the living room and dining room, with additional access from the primary bedroom.
Why Eagles’ Cameron Dicker was happy to receive a text from his mom after receiving an award
PHILADELPHIA – Rachel Dicker opened up her phone Wednesday morning to scroll through the notifications on her phone and see how her son, Eagles kicker Cameron Dicker, is doing. As Rachel was making the rounds through her morning routine, she spotted an announcement made by the league. BUY EAGLES...
Phillies NLDS tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park
For the first time in 11 years, Phillies fans can watch their team play in the MLB Postseason. Philadelphia is set to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
‘Immersive’ Haunt O’Ween experience invading N.J. is underwhelming | Review
Haunt O’ween, a Halloween experience that usually takes place in Los Angeles, has invaded New Jersey, setting up shop for the first time in the Bell Works parking lot in Holmdel. The event runs from now until Halloween night, with tickets priced at $40 for adults and children ($36 each for groups of 10 or more); children 2 and under get in free.
