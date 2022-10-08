Read full article on original website
Bryan @ Evergreen Football
METAMORA – Sam Herold ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Jase Kepler ran for 104 and a score in a 33-7 win at Evergreen. The Vikings led 13-0 at halftime and put up 20 points in the second half to pull away. Layne Vance accounted for...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kyler Sapp (Edon)
The male Athlete of the Week is Edon football player Kyler Sapp. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
Stryker’s Sage Woolace Reaches 2,000 Career Digs
STRYKER – With a dig in the third set of the Panthers match at Wauseon on September 26 Stryker senior volleyball player Sage Woolace reached 2,000 career digs, the first player to do so in Stryker history. Woolace had reached the 1,000-dig mark back in 2020 during her sophomore...
Norwalk St. Paul @ Edon Football
EDON – The teams combined for 112 points and 1,290 yards of offense as Flyers won a 60-52 shootout at Edon. Edon quarterback Kyler Sapp ran 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 439 yards and five more touchdowns on 36/49 passing. Three Edon receivers...
Wauseon High School Class of ‘54 meets
The Wauseon High School Class of 1954 recently celebrated their 68th reunion. At the reunion were, front row, from left, Verne Warncke, Jack Baker, Shirley Blair Baker, Pat Imes Gerken, and Shirley Free Barlow. Second row are Merl Meller, Jack Howard, Rolland McElhaney, Russ McQuillin, Frank Scherer, John Buchop, and Bill Link. Third row are Jerry Armstrong, John Hunt, and Stan Lammon.
SHS names queen, king
Swanton High School celebrated homecoming last week. Before the Friday football game against Archbold, Katie Floyd was crowned queen and Andrew Smigelski crowned as king. The Swanton High School Homecoming Court stands on the field before Friday’s football game.
Ohio: 3 People Shot Outside High School Football Game [Video]
Three people outside of a high school football game in Ohio were shot on Friday. Their wounds are said to not be life-threatening, according to police. The shooting happened in Toledo. The shots rang out at a game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic. At this time there are...
Delta @ Wauseon Football
WAUSEON – Delta’s missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt the Panthers in Friday night’s clash with Wauseon at Harmon Field. Controlling the ball on offense to keep the high-powered Wauseon offense on the sidelines the Panthers had two empty trips inside the Wauseon five-yard line as Delta clung to a 3-0 lead with 4:03 left in the game.
Swanton High School king, queen named
The freshman float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The sophomore float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The junior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The senior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. Swanton Homecoming Queen Katie Floyd and King Andrew Smigelski.
Albert “Frank” Marks (1938-2022)
Albert Franklin “Frank” Marks, age 83, of Edon, Ohio and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence in Edon, Ohio. Frank served in the US Army from 1956-1959 and was a Private First Class. He worked on the Great Lakes as a Merchant Marine.
Community Enjoys Successful Edgerton Fall Festival
EDGERTON FALL FESTIVAL … Left to right, Danielle Norris, Leigha Perez, Aiden King and Addison King, bought dog bandanas from Mandy Hutchinson of Sew Perfect Creations. (PHOTOS BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Fall Fest, held on Saturday, October 8, was a success. Mary Juarez of Never Let Go...
William “Bill” Grieser (1952-2022)
William John “Bill” Grieser, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Bill had worked for the former Wagner Motor Sales and then Don’s Automotive Group in Wauseon for over 30 years. He also owned and operated the former Grieser Auto...
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
