Bryan, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Bryan @ Evergreen Football

METAMORA – Sam Herold ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Jase Kepler ran for 104 and a score in a 33-7 win at Evergreen. The Vikings led 13-0 at halftime and put up 20 points in the second half to pull away. Layne Vance accounted for...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kyler Sapp (Edon)

The male Athlete of the Week is Edon football player Kyler Sapp. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
EDON, OH
WTOL 11

One final game at 'The Ned' before demolition

MAUMEE, Ohio — All good things must come to an end, right?. Well, it appears that the time has come for one iconic baseball stadium in Maumee. "If this is the way we have to end it, couldn't ask for a better day, that's for sure," local Roy Hobbs baseball commissioner Joe Beham said.
MAUMEE, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Metamora, OH
City
Bryan, OH
Bryan, OH
Sports
Bryan, OH
Education
thevillagereporter.com

Stryker’s Sage Woolace Reaches 2,000 Career Digs

STRYKER – With a dig in the third set of the Panthers match at Wauseon on September 26 Stryker senior volleyball player Sage Woolace reached 2,000 career digs, the first player to do so in Stryker history. Woolace had reached the 1,000-dig mark back in 2020 during her sophomore...
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Norwalk St. Paul @ Edon Football

EDON – The teams combined for 112 points and 1,290 yards of offense as Flyers won a 60-52 shootout at Edon. Edon quarterback Kyler Sapp ran 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 439 yards and five more touchdowns on 36/49 passing. Three Edon receivers...
EDON, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon High School Class of ‘54 meets

The Wauseon High School Class of 1954 recently celebrated their 68th reunion. At the reunion were, front row, from left, Verne Warncke, Jack Baker, Shirley Blair Baker, Pat Imes Gerken, and Shirley Free Barlow. Second row are Merl Meller, Jack Howard, Rolland McElhaney, Russ McQuillin, Frank Scherer, John Buchop, and Bill Link. Third row are Jerry Armstrong, John Hunt, and Stan Lammon.
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

SHS names queen, king

Swanton High School celebrated homecoming last week. Before the Friday football game against Archbold, Katie Floyd was crowned queen and Andrew Smigelski crowned as king. The Swanton High School Homecoming Court stands on the field before Friday’s football game.
SWANTON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Ohio: 3 People Shot Outside High School Football Game [Video]

Three people outside of a high school football game in Ohio were shot on Friday. Their wounds are said to not be life-threatening, according to police. The shooting happened in Toledo. The shots rang out at a game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic. At this time there are...
thevillagereporter.com

Delta @ Wauseon Football

WAUSEON – Delta’s missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt the Panthers in Friday night’s clash with Wauseon at Harmon Field. Controlling the ball on offense to keep the high-powered Wauseon offense on the sidelines the Panthers had two empty trips inside the Wauseon five-yard line as Delta clung to a 3-0 lead with 4:03 left in the game.
WAUSEON, OH
Daily Mail

Pandemonium grips Ohio high school football game as shots ring out: Fans flee under stands and parents dive on children as gunfire is heard during fourth quarter

This is the moment parents dove onto their children and fans fled the stands in a panic at an Ohio high school football game during the fourth quarter as gunshots ring out. Students and fans were enjoying the Toledo Central Catholic vs Whitmer High School football game when shots rang out toward the end of the fourth quarter around 9.30pm.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Local School District announced Tuesday it has accepted the resignation of an assistant principal and coach under investigation. Josh Andrews resigned from all of his positions within the district, including as a high school assistant principal, effective Oct. 5, according to the Board of Education. Andrews was under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication.
TOLEDO, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Swanton High School king, queen named

The freshman float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The sophomore float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The junior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The senior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. Swanton Homecoming Queen Katie Floyd and King Andrew Smigelski.
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Albert “Frank” Marks (1938-2022)

Albert Franklin “Frank” Marks, age 83, of Edon, Ohio and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence in Edon, Ohio. Frank served in the US Army from 1956-1959 and was a Private First Class. He worked on the Great Lakes as a Merchant Marine.
EDON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Community Enjoys Successful Edgerton Fall Festival

EDGERTON FALL FESTIVAL … Left to right, Danielle Norris, Leigha Perez, Aiden King and Addison King, bought dog bandanas from Mandy Hutchinson of Sew Perfect Creations. (PHOTOS BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Fall Fest, held on Saturday, October 8, was a success. Mary Juarez of Never Let Go...
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

William “Bill” Grieser (1952-2022)

William John “Bill” Grieser, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Bill had worked for the former Wagner Motor Sales and then Don’s Automotive Group in Wauseon for over 30 years. He also owned and operated the former Grieser Auto...
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
OREGON, OH
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH

Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
TOLEDO, OH

