Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Soccer: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Mercer County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Pennington is the top seed in the bracket. The first round kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinals will be played on Monday, Oct. 17. The final is set for Thursday, Oct. 20, at Hopewell Valley. 1-Pennington. 2-Steinert. 3-Allentown.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Kearny, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Hunterdon Central Regional High soccer team will have a game with Kearny High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
N.J. marching band of the week: Wayne Valley Marching Indians
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longtime Devils defenseman Andy Greene retires, signs 1-day contract with N.J.
Longtime Devils defenseman Andy Greene announced his retirement on Wednesday. Greene, 39, spent 14 seasons with the Devils and played in 16 seasons overall. He signed a one-day contract with the Devils to officially retire in New Jersey. Greene played in 1,057 games, scored 264 points (52 goals and 212 assists). He spent his last two NHL seasons with the New York Islanders, which reunited him with former Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello.
Why Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell came back for 1 last season with Scarlet Knights
MINNEAPOLIS — Caleb McConnell tested the NBA draft waters this offseason, pursuing the path toward the professional career he’s always dreamed of while leaving the door open for a return to college. As the days winded down and the deadline for his decision approached, he ultimately had “an easy decision” to make.
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
Penthouse sells in Hoboken; Pumpkin patch sales benefit Secaucus High School | Business Notes
Hoboken’s Wonder Lofts recently sold a top-floor penthouse at the property which was born out of the conversion of the former Wonder Bread factory. The newly built residence features 1,665 square feet of space and features three sets of floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors leading out to a 1,909 square-foot private terrace from the living room and dining room, with additional access from the primary bedroom.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Underrated’ Rutgers senior Paul Mulcahy looks to earn some respect in Big Ten
MINNEAPOLIS — Paul Mulcahy led the Big Ten in assists during conference play last season, had one of the most dominant stretches of any player in the league and is a returning starter on a program looking to make a program-record-breaking third consecutive NCAA Tournament. But look for the...
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location
Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
Winning $50K Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold In Passaic, Middlesex Counties
Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Saturday, Oct. 8, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: South River Convenience Store, 58 Jackson St., South River; and,. Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355...
‘Immersive’ Haunt O’Ween experience invading N.J. is underwhelming | Review
Haunt O’ween, a Halloween experience that usually takes place in Los Angeles, has invaded New Jersey, setting up shop for the first time in the Bell Works parking lot in Holmdel. The event runs from now until Halloween night, with tickets priced at $40 for adults and children ($36 each for groups of 10 or more); children 2 and under get in free.
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New White Eagle Hall GM reflects on first two months, reveals future shows
White Eagle Hall received a big surprise towards the end of the summer when Ash Christopher was appointed as the new general manager of the venue. Now fully settled into her new role for the music hotspot in Jersey City, Christopher can reflect on the past two months and what being a part of White Eagle Hall means to her.
NBC New York
NJ Water Main Break Problems Continue, 2 Towns Declare Emergency
A disastrous midweek water main break continues to cause headaches for many in New Jersey. Officials said water had been gushing out of the 74-inch water main in Nutley after its break on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns and boil water advisories by the weekend. The pipe burst at Bloomfield Avenue...
Why Eagles’ Cameron Dicker was happy to receive a text from his mom after receiving an award
PHILADELPHIA – Rachel Dicker opened up her phone Wednesday morning to scroll through the notifications on her phone and see how her son, Eagles kicker Cameron Dicker, is doing. As Rachel was making the rounds through her morning routine, she spotted an announcement made by the league. BUY EAGLES...
CRC’s del Cid-Kosso and Union College put emphasis on cannabis education, social equity at NJCBA job fair
Some 70 students registered for the Union College & NJ CannaBusiness Association Career Fair & Expo on Thursday in Cranford. They not only were able to meet a few potential employers, but to hear from business and industry leaders, including Commissioner Maria del Cid-Kosso of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. In...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0