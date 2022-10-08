ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

More Details Emerge From Pitt Basketball Player's Arrest

By Noah Strackbein
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ot1y_0iRaU6Rl00

Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson was released following his arrest for felony assault.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers men's basketball team was hit with disturbing news late in the week when freshman guard Dior Johnson was charged with felony assault and multiple other charges.

Johnson was charged on Oct. 6 for accounts of aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment for an incident that took place on Sept. 5, 2022.

According to reports, the incident details Johnson hitting a female victim multiple times in the arms, stomach and head, "making her throw up twice". He also reportedly tried to call off of practice to stay with the victim in fear she would contact the police.

Now, more information has been released. Court records now state Johnson was arrested on Oct. 7 and arranged by magistrate Eileen Conroy. He was released from Allegheny County Jail after posting $25,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Oct. 20.

Johnson has been suspended by the basketball program indefinitely. The team has declined to comment on the matter until after the legal process has been resolved.

