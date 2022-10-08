Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Mercer County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Pennington is the top seed in the bracket. The first round kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinals will be played on Monday, Oct. 17. The final is set for Thursday, Oct. 20, at Hopewell Valley. 1-Pennington. 2-Steinert. 3-Allentown.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Devils’ Dawson Mercer mentors young teammates before season opener: ‘Don’t change the way you play’
At just 20 years old, Devils forward Dawson Mercer already feels like a veteran. After an impressive training camp last year, Mercer immediately earned an NHL call up and played in all 82 games in the 2021-22 season. He has high expectations for his sophomore year, but also wants to mentor younger players.
Longtime Devils defenseman Andy Greene retires, signs 1-day contract with N.J.
Longtime Devils defenseman Andy Greene announced his retirement on Wednesday. Greene, 39, spent 14 seasons with the Devils and played in 16 seasons overall. He signed a one-day contract with the Devils to officially retire in New Jersey. Greene played in 1,057 games, scored 264 points (52 goals and 212 assists). He spent his last two NHL seasons with the New York Islanders, which reunited him with former Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello.
N.J. marching band of the week: Wayne Valley Marching Indians
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
Why Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell came back for 1 last season with Scarlet Knights
MINNEAPOLIS — Caleb McConnell tested the NBA draft waters this offseason, pursuing the path toward the professional career he’s always dreamed of while leaving the door open for a return to college. As the days winded down and the deadline for his decision approached, he ultimately had “an easy decision” to make.
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
Winning $50K Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold In Passaic, Middlesex Counties
Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Saturday, Oct. 8, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: South River Convenience Store, 58 Jackson St., South River; and,. Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355...
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
Bar hidden in plain sight: The hip Morristown, NJ bar behind this disguise
New Jersey is home to many hidden oddities, and Morristown, an unsuspecting laundromat, offers more than just a place to wash your delicates. Located at 4 Dehart St. in Morristown, The Laundromat is a hidden bar that poses with a conventional storefront. When you first arrive, you will notice an...
‘Underrated’ Rutgers senior Paul Mulcahy looks to earn some respect in Big Ten
MINNEAPOLIS — Paul Mulcahy led the Big Ten in assists during conference play last season, had one of the most dominant stretches of any player in the league and is a returning starter on a program looking to make a program-record-breaking third consecutive NCAA Tournament. But look for the...
Mercer County, NJ Pizza Shop On NJ’s Official Pizza Trail
Now this is a trail I'd like to follow. After New Jersey was named The Best Pizza State in America last year by Food & Wine, now they've gone a step further and created an Official NJ Pizza Trail. October is National Pizza Month. A great way to celebrate would...
Penthouse sells in Hoboken; Pumpkin patch sales benefit Secaucus High School | Business Notes
Hoboken’s Wonder Lofts recently sold a top-floor penthouse at the property which was born out of the conversion of the former Wonder Bread factory. The newly built residence features 1,665 square feet of space and features three sets of floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors leading out to a 1,909 square-foot private terrace from the living room and dining room, with additional access from the primary bedroom.
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
Phillies NLDS tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park
For the first time in 11 years, Phillies fans can watch their team play in the MLB Postseason. Philadelphia is set to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
No charges against whoever destroyed Allaire Dinosaurs in Wall, NJ
Whoever destroyed at least four dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park in Monmouth County will probably get away with it. Many New Jersey 101.5 listeners were saddened to hear about the vandalism this week. Artist Robin Ruggiero had been lovingly creating her sculptures out of things she could find in...
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
