Somerville, NJ

NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
City
State
Delaware State
Sports
City
Delaware, NJ
NJ.com

Longtime Devils defenseman Andy Greene retires, signs 1-day contract with N.J.

Longtime Devils defenseman Andy Greene announced his retirement on Wednesday. Greene, 39, spent 14 seasons with the Devils and played in 16 seasons overall. He signed a one-day contract with the Devils to officially retire in New Jersey. Greene played in 1,057 games, scored 264 points (52 goals and 212 assists). He spent his last two NHL seasons with the New York Islanders, which reunited him with former Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. marching band of the week: Wayne Valley Marching Indians

Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
WAYNE, NJ
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
Person
Jake Cohen
NJ.com

Penthouse sells in Hoboken; Pumpkin patch sales benefit Secaucus High School | Business Notes

Hoboken’s Wonder Lofts recently sold a top-floor penthouse at the property which was born out of the conversion of the former Wonder Bread factory. The newly built residence features 1,665 square feet of space and features three sets of floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors leading out to a 1,909 square-foot private terrace from the living room and dining room, with additional access from the primary bedroom.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break

Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Soccer
Sports
NJ.com

Phillies NLDS tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park

For the first time in 11 years, Phillies fans can watch their team play in the MLB Postseason. Philadelphia is set to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
NEWARK, NJ
