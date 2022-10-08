Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning tossed his Oxford, MS, mansion back into the real estate game. The two-time Super Bowl champ, who retired in 2020 and then served as an NFL analyst during the 2021 season, first put the 7,450-square-foot home up for sale in 2019. It's come on and off the market three times, but the $3,800,000 asking price never changed. Could it be he’s not quite ready to part with his manse?

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO