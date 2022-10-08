Pitt Offense Down Three Starters vs. Virginia Tech

Carter Warren, Owen Drexel and Konata Mumpfield will not play for the Pitt Panthers against Virginia Tech.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will be without three starters on offense as they welcome Virginia Tech for their second ACC matchup of the season. Offensive linemen Carter Warren and Owen Drexel plus wide receiver Konata Mumpfield were not dressed while the Panthers warmed up before kickoff.

Blake Zubovic was announced as the starter at left tackle in Warren's absence. Branson Taylor figures to rotate in there as well. Jake Kradel reprised his role as the starting center, a role he's played for the past three weeks ever since Drexel went down with an injury in the Tennessee game. Jaden Bradley, who caught two late touchdowns last week against Georgia Tech, will start in Mumpfield's place.

On the defensive side of the ball, Pitt will be without reserve linebacker Brandon George, who's been in and out of the lineup this season with an undisclosed injury. Backup receiver Jaylon Barden was also inactive.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt G Dior Johnson Suspensed After Felony Assault Charges

Pitt Offense Doesn't Lose Confidence With Vincent Davis in the Backfield

Starting Fast Imperative for Pitt vs. Virginia Tech

Pat Narduzzi Optimistic About Injured RB Israel Abanikanda's Status

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Learning to Face Double Teams, Make Sacrifices

Georgia Tech Loss 'Woke a Beast' Inside Pitt

It's Time to Take a Hard Look at Pat Narduzzi

Going Inside Pitt's Penalty Woes vs. Georgia Tech

Pitt WR Jaden Bradley Thriving in Simpler Role