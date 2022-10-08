ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Offense Down Three Starters vs. Virginia Tech

By Stephen Thompson
 4 days ago

Carter Warren, Owen Drexel and Konata Mumpfield will not play for the Pitt Panthers against Virginia Tech.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will be without three starters on offense as they welcome Virginia Tech for their second ACC matchup of the season. Offensive linemen Carter Warren and Owen Drexel plus wide receiver Konata Mumpfield were not dressed while the Panthers warmed up before kickoff.

Blake Zubovic was announced as the starter at left tackle in Warren's absence. Branson Taylor figures to rotate in there as well. Jake Kradel reprised his role as the starting center, a role he's played for the past three weeks ever since Drexel went down with an injury in the Tennessee game. Jaden Bradley, who caught two late touchdowns last week against Georgia Tech, will start in Mumpfield's place.

On the defensive side of the ball, Pitt will be without reserve linebacker Brandon George, who's been in and out of the lineup this season with an undisclosed injury. Backup receiver Jaylon Barden was also inactive.

