BBC
Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall
An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
Jalopnik
Lotus and Chris Boardman's Hour Record Broken After 26 Years
Anyone who has followed professional baseball over the last few months knows that records can be contentious. Measures of achievement can be disputed, and marks as simple as an asterisk in the official record book can be debated for decades. Alongside the single-season home run record, the hour record in cycling is one of the most cherished and controversial in sports.
The men's Gravel World Championships was won on a road bike, here’s how to convert yours into a gravel bike
Looking to coax out a little more off-road capability? Here's how to get the most from your road bike
Geraint Thomas might be done with the Tour de France
Welshman says that 2023 might see him head to the Giro d'Italia in what could be his last year
Ineos Grenadiers confirm signing of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, their first female rider
Frenchwoman joins Ineos' off-road roster, aiming for Paris 2024 gold
BBC
Emma Raducanu: Coach Dmitry Tursunov parts ways with British tennis player
Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities. Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. Raducanu has won...
Motorcycle rider Victor Steeman dies aged 22, saves five other people through organ donations
Dutch motorcycle rider Victor Steeman has died following injuries he suffered during a race in Portugal, the governing body of the sport, the Federacion Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), announced on Tuesday. He was 22.
TMZ.com
Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crashing During Race
Victor Steeman -- a professional motorcycle rider -- has died after a violent crash in a championship race on Saturday. He was only 22. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme confirmed the sad news on Tuesday ... saying Steeman passed away after suffering severe injuries from a multi-rider incident at Turn 14 of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 in Portugal.
Mark Cavendish's future still unclear as he bows out of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl with podium ride
The British national champion has been heavily linked with the B & B Hotels KTM team for 2023
Engadget
Welcome to the age of the cargo bike
As the need for cleaner, more sustainable transport becomes ever more urgent, I’ve noticed a familiar pattern in conversations on the topic. Someone will point out that bikes are a lot more efficient and environmentally friendly, reduce congestion and are often faster than cars in cities. Others respond saying that bikes can’t possibly replace cars for a multitude of reasons: Riding on roads is dangerous, it requires a fit body, it makes you get all sweaty, it’s not ideal for trips into the office and bikes can’t protect you from the rain. The other objection is that a standard bike can only carry one person, making it useless for the times when you need to carry multiple people, or lots of stuff. Bikes can’t be used to ferry kids on the school run or haul a week’s worth of groceries, and so it’s pointless to look at them.
Cycling-Thomas unsure of Tour de France return, says 'nothing to prove'
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Geraint Thomas said he is undecided over whether he will be competing at next year's Tour de France, adding that he has nothing left to prove after finishing third in this year's edition of the race.
The 5.9kg bike that won Britain’s most prestigious hill-climb was 'my dad's old Planet X frame from about 2010'
Monsal Hill Climb winner Gregg Booker talks CW though his idiosyncratic but superfast gravity-defying setup
bikepacking.com
Vittoria Syerra Review: What Is A Downcountry Tire?
What the heck is a downcountry tire? We’ve seen this term kicked around quite a bit, with a variety of products marketed around this sub-category of mountain biking. In our latest video, Neil dives into it with a review of the 29 x 2.4″ Vittoria Syerra. Find his thoughts and review of the Syerra and an attempt to figure out exactly what a downcountry tire is…
