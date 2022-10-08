ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

BBC

Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall

An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
ACCIDENTS
Jalopnik

Lotus and Chris Boardman's Hour Record Broken After 26 Years

Anyone who has followed professional baseball over the last few months knows that records can be contentious. Measures of achievement can be disputed, and marks as simple as an asterisk in the official record book can be debated for decades. Alongside the single-season home run record, the hour record in cycling is one of the most cherished and controversial in sports.
CYCLING
Filippo Ganna
Chris Boardman
BBC

Emma Raducanu: Coach Dmitry Tursunov parts ways with British tennis player

Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities. Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. Raducanu has won...
TENNIS
TMZ.com

Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crashing During Race

Victor Steeman -- a professional motorcycle rider -- has died after a violent crash in a championship race on Saturday. He was only 22. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme confirmed the sad news on Tuesday ... saying Steeman passed away after suffering severe injuries from a multi-rider incident at Turn 14 of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 in Portugal.
MOTORSPORTS
Engadget

Welcome to the age of the cargo bike

As the need for cleaner, more sustainable transport becomes ever more urgent, I’ve noticed a familiar pattern in conversations on the topic. Someone will point out that bikes are a lot more efficient and environmentally friendly, reduce congestion and are often faster than cars in cities. Others respond saying that bikes can’t possibly replace cars for a multitude of reasons: Riding on roads is dangerous, it requires a fit body, it makes you get all sweaty, it’s not ideal for trips into the office and bikes can’t protect you from the rain. The other objection is that a standard bike can only carry one person, making it useless for the times when you need to carry multiple people, or lots of stuff. Bikes can’t be used to ferry kids on the school run or haul a week’s worth of groceries, and so it’s pointless to look at them.
BICYCLES
Robb Report

Meet The Airspeeders That Competed in The World’s First Electric Air Race

Ever wonder what a futuristic air race will look like? Wonder no more. The electric Airspeeders, with a faint resemblance to Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, went toe to toe recently in a drag race in the Australian outback, as the first race in the Airspeeder EXA Series. While the two Airspeeders were remotely piloted, they will be proving grounds for an upcoming crewed racing series that is scheduled to launch in 2024.   On the course, Zephatiali Walsh, piloting the Silver team’s Airspeeder, beat the Black team’s pilot Fabio Tischcler in what the organizers described as a “tense and close” first race. “This...
MOTORSPORTS
bikepacking.com

Vittoria Syerra Review: What Is A Downcountry Tire?

What the heck is a downcountry tire? We’ve seen this term kicked around quite a bit, with a variety of products marketed around this sub-category of mountain biking. In our latest video, Neil dives into it with a review of the 29 x 2.4″ Vittoria Syerra. Find his thoughts and review of the Syerra and an attempt to figure out exactly what a downcountry tire is…
BICYCLES

