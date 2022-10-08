ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Why He Won’t Run for President

By Emily Morgan
 4 days ago
It looks like Dwayne Johnson is sticking to acting. According to The Rock, he has no plans for a presidential run.

Recently, Johnson shared in a preview for an upcoming interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” that the main priority in his life right now is being a dad to his daughters. The actor is a proud dad to three girls: Simone Johnson, 21, Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4. According to The Game Plan actor, his girls will always be “No. 1” to him.

“Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives,” he said in the preview. “Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter’s growing up, [at] this critical age at this critical time in her life. And that’s what the presidency will do. So my No. 1 priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great, but the No. 1 thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

The blockbuster star continued to speak candidly about a potential presidential run. In the past, the 50-year-old has hinted at a presidential bid, but as he admits, it’s “off the table.”

“I will say this because it requires the B-side to this, I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy,” he said.

Dwayne Johnson considers potential presidential bid ‘a humbling honor’

Last year, the star explained that being someone people wanted as the Chief of State, was a “humbling honor.” This was after a poll found that 46 percent of respondents would vote for the actor if he ran.

“I love our country to my core and I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors,” he said in an interview last year. “In a lot of ways, I’m indebted to our great country for it.”

Johnson also added at the time: “I’m not a politician nor did I ever have political passions. And quite frankly, I’m not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians. But when 46 percent of Americans say they’re in favor of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn.”

Johnson has also taken time to reflect on his life alongside his wife, Lauren Hashian. The star said in a recent interview that he wouldn’t take his “blessed” life for granted.

“I know I sound like a broken record, but I’m a lucky guy to be in the position I’m in,” he admitted. “Around every corner, if there’s something that I can do to create an opportunity for somebody to work, take care of their own family, live their dream — that’s the kind of stuff that matters.”

