Chris Paul, Other Suns Featured in Redeem Team Documentary

The Phoenix Suns Saw Plenty of Representation in Netflix's newest documentary on the 2008 USA men's basketball team.

When you turn on the hottest basketball documentary, you'll find some Phoenix Suns on your screen.

Netflix's "The Redeem Team" documentary takes viewers through the 2008 USA men's basketball team and their journey to capturing a gold medal through the process.

Notable names such as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are heavily featured, as the two superstars helped propel the United States back to the world's top spot.

The nearly two hour documentary is filled with plenty of basketball royalty, which extends to Phoenix.

It can start with Jerry Colangelo, the man who brought the Suns to Phoenix, who was in charge of hiring a new coach (Coach K) and helping build a winning roster again for Team USA. His commentary was featured often throughout the documentary.

Former head coach Mike D'Antoni sprinkled his insight, while Team USA players such as Jason Kidd and Chris Paul have both spent time in Phoenix. While Kidd didn't offer much, Paul was one of a few select players interviewed.

If you can spare the 90+ minutes, it's a great watch. Maybe not on "The Last Dance" level, but nonetheless a good and insightful piece into a gold medal basketball team.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSuns FN for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Suns Analyst Points Out Irony in Golden State, Draymond Debacle

Cam Johnson, Cam Payne Injury Status Revealed

36ers Speak on Upset Over Suns

Chris Paul's Health Labeled as Biggest Question

Suns Unveil Schedule for Hardwood Classic Uniforms

Phoenix Falls out of Top Tier of ESPN Rankings