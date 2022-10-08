Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
Red-hot Vandy TE commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton likely to visit Texas football
The visitor list is rapidly growing for Texas football for this weekend in the home contest at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 15 against the Iowa State Cyclones. And it now looks as if Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian are making a move to get another key visitor to campus for the Iowa State game this weekend.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are 'Tired'
While some elements will lighten up as OU preps for Kansas this week, he dug in on "you have to practice tough to play tough" ahead of next week's open date.
247Sports
Steve Sarkisian weary of Iowa State, pleased with Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers' progress
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is pleased with his team's poise and consistency is of utmost important heading into Saturday's game against Iowa State. The Longhorns have not beaten the Cyclones at home since 2018 and a win keeps Texas near the top of the league standings as the stretch run begins over the second half of the campaign.
Texas Moves Up Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings
The Texas Longhorns have won two straight Big 12 games as they enter this weekend's home contest with Iowa State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas football ‘remains confident’ in chances to flip 4-Star DeAndre Moore
A few outstanding targets remain for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class at the skill positions ahead of the first signing day. But the most important at this point for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian before the Early Signing Period in December is the highly touted four-star Louisville Cardinals commit and St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
Josh Giddey lifts young Thunder core over Pistons in preseason
The Oklahoma City Thunder played their fifth preseason game on Tuesday night, traveling to Detroit to take on the young Pistons core. The Thunder were missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Mike Muscala, and Kenrich Williams but other than that, they saw the rest of their squad take the hardwood. Josh Giddey lifted the OKC Thunder past the young Pistons.
‘I have broken my foot three times on our field’: Travis High hopes for facility improvements
"Termite damage, holes in the walls... this stuff has never been replaced," said head football coach Joe Frank Martinez, who gave a tour of the men's locker room.
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
The Devil’s Backbone: Ghost Riders From Blanco to Wimberly, Texas
While the scenery is breathtaking, the Devil's Backbone, located between the towns of Wimberly and Blanco, Texas is also described as the most haunted stretch of highway in the state. The winding 51-mile route along Texas Farm Roads 12, 165, 2325, 32, and U.S. Highway 281 is made up of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas city seeing the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
fox7austin.com
Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes
AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
News Channel 25
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
"They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
FanSided
290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0