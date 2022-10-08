ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FanSided

Texas football ‘remains confident’ in chances to flip 4-Star DeAndre Moore

A few outstanding targets remain for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class at the skill positions ahead of the first signing day. But the most important at this point for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian before the Early Signing Period in December is the highly touted four-star Louisville Cardinals commit and St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Josh Giddey lifts young Thunder core over Pistons in preseason

The Oklahoma City Thunder played their fifth preseason game on Tuesday night, traveling to Detroit to take on the young Pistons core. The Thunder were missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Mike Muscala, and Kenrich Williams but other than that, they saw the rest of their squad take the hardwood. Josh Giddey lifted the OKC Thunder past the young Pistons.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes

AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
AUSTIN, TX
