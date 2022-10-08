Pregame social media buzz ahead of Auburn Football's game at Georgia

The Auburn Tigers have arrived in Athens, and are ready to shock the world as they look to upset the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in the 127th edition of “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.”

As you can imagine, Auburn fans are nervous about the game. Most are taking a pessimistic approach to the game, while others are standing behind their team, and hoping that their personal confidence will rub off on the players.

The Tigers enter the game as massive underdogs, opening the game as a 28-point underdog according to BetMGM, with the over-under placed at 49.5.

However, there have been strange games involving teams from the SEC this season. The most recent one involved Auburn’s opponent. Last Saturday, Georgia trailed Missouri on the road until the 4:03 mark in the game. Georgia survived, ending an upset bid by Missouri.

Here are just a few thoughts from the Auburn fan base ahead of Saturday’s game.

Anything is possible on an SEC Saturday