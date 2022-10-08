ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Rocky volleyball's Ayla Embry named NAIA Defender of the Week

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball senior libero Ayla Embry was named the NAIA's National Defender of the Week on Tuesday. It's the third time that the Bozeman native and former All-American has won the award in career, earned as she's currently leading the nation in both total digs (552) and digs per set (6.9) this season.
BILLINGS, MT
Idaho State Journal

Why ISU coach Charlie Ragle missed his team's game against Montana State

When Charlie Ragle chatted about his absence from his Idaho State club’s game last weekend, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State in Bozeman, he sounded frustrated. Disappointed. Discouraged. “It’s gut-wrenching,” Ragle said. “You prepare all week, and you’re the leader of the ship and not to be there, I just feel bad. I feel like I owe my guys an apology, the fans. I apologized to my wife and kids. It’s disheartening.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Montana State#Bengals#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Helena High#Msu#Idaho State#Hhsbengalsfb#Helena Capital
montanasports.com

Andrew Verlanic reinstated as Deer Lodge head football coach

DEER LODGE — The Powell County High School school board unanimously voted 7-0 to reinstate briefly suspended head football coach Andrew Verlanic during a Monday evening meeting. The motion came following a one-hour closed session between Verlanic and the school board in which both parties discussed the fallout from...
DEER LODGE, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
High School Football PRO

Anaconda, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Florence-Carlton High School football team will have a game with Anaconda High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ANACONDA, MT
Montana Free Press

Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman

A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents. Lance and Siri Gilliland, who live on the property that is home to Lyman Creek, which supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water, have been fighting a losing battle over the city’s usage of the resource for six years.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Officials say fentanyl crisis in Montana is worsening

Bozeman, Mont — Local law enforcement agencies say the fentanyl crisis in Montana is a problem that’s only getting worse. K-9 officer Braden Peterson and his dog, Stretch, know they’re needed, especially now. “Every week, I feel like we're seizing a car with drugs in it, and...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena police looking for missing person

HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to locate Payton Simms. The Helena Police Department has not release further details on Payton at this time. If you have information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865. The case number for reference is HP22224813. Anonymous tips can...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy