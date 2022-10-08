Read full article on original website
KULR8
Rocky volleyball's Ayla Embry named NAIA Defender of the Week
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball senior libero Ayla Embry was named the NAIA's National Defender of the Week on Tuesday. It's the third time that the Bozeman native and former All-American has won the award in career, earned as she's currently leading the nation in both total digs (552) and digs per set (6.9) this season.
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: QB intrigue at Montana State, big upcoming game for Montana
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb mainly talk about Montana State's quarterback situation and Montana's big game coming off a bye. The episode starts with a discussion of MSU's 37-6 homecoming win over Idaho State (0:53) before diving into MSU's QB...
406mtsports.com
Ellie Denny, sister of Christine, becomes Carroll's first 2023 signee; Helena High standout Alex Bullock gives commitment
HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team jump-started its 2023 recruiting class in the last two weeks, signing a player with a familiar last name and picking up a verbal commitment from another. Ellie Denny, younger sister of former Saints All-American Christine Denny, signed on the final day...
Why ISU coach Charlie Ragle missed his team's game against Montana State
When Charlie Ragle chatted about his absence from his Idaho State club’s game last weekend, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State in Bozeman, he sounded frustrated. Disappointed. Discouraged. “It’s gut-wrenching,” Ragle said. “You prepare all week, and you’re the leader of the ship and not to be there, I just feel bad. I feel like I owe my guys an apology, the fans. I apologized to my wife and kids. It’s disheartening.” ...
montanasports.com
Andrew Verlanic reinstated as Deer Lodge head football coach
DEER LODGE — The Powell County High School school board unanimously voted 7-0 to reinstate briefly suspended head football coach Andrew Verlanic during a Monday evening meeting. The motion came following a one-hour closed session between Verlanic and the school board in which both parties discussed the fallout from...
Fuel Fitness president resigns 'immediately' after Butte, Helena gym closures
Michael Burks stated in a news release he resigned as president and removed himself for the day-to-day operations of the company.
Billings friends, family remember Bozeman teacher
A Bozeman high school teacher passed away after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work last week. Kelly Fulton has close ties to Billings.
realtree.com
Montana Man Discovers Mountain Lion Frequenting His Backyard at Night
After noticing two dead deer covered in debris under a tree in his Montana backyard, Gene Crowe decided to install a game camera to see what animal was responsible. When he checked his camera, he caught images of a large mountain lion prowling about on his Willow Creek property. “I’m...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Anaconda, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBCMontana
Auditor, late recluse of Butte mine yards, called 'Richest Dog on Earth' in book
BUTTE, Mont. — For 17 years, he lived alone in the mine yards at Montana Resources, the open pit copper and molybdenum mine in Butte. He survived in a barren landscape near the toxic Berkeley Pit. But his life was free and filled with friends. His name was The...
Historic Butte Mansion is Most Haunted in the State of Montana
According to House Beautiful, the most haunted house in Montana is located in Butte: the Copper King Mansion, which is now a bed and breakfast. According to some visitors, they've experienced a "ghostly presence" in the home's ballroom. The home was built by William Andrews Clark, who, at the time,...
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents. Lance and Siri Gilliland, who live on the property that is home to Lyman Creek, which supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water, have been fighting a losing battle over the city’s usage of the resource for six years.
Tragedy Near the Gulch: Body of an Overdue Montana Hunter Found
This was not a case of foul play or the inability to fend off an animal attack. But there is likely little comfort in that for friends and family of a man who was probably doing something that he loved all his life. In what is being attributed to health issues, the Montana hunting community lost one of its own this week.
Is This Famous Landmark The Most Haunted House In Montana?
With cooler temperatures moving in and leaves changing, both the fall and Halloween seasons are upon us here in Montana, which means all kinds of candy, costumes, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spice, and everything haunted. Plus, who doesn't love a great ghost story, right?. I realize that a whole lot of...
It’s Getting Out Of Hand: How Can Bozeman Fix This Big Problem?
Bozeman has a big problem right now. In fact, Bozeman has a lot of problems. We've all heard complaints about the cost of housing in Bozeman, and many businesses are struggling to find employees due to the workforce shortage. Unfortunately, those problems are just the tip of the iceberg. Bozeman...
NBCMontana
Officials say fentanyl crisis in Montana is worsening
Bozeman, Mont — Local law enforcement agencies say the fentanyl crisis in Montana is a problem that’s only getting worse. K-9 officer Braden Peterson and his dog, Stretch, know they’re needed, especially now. “Every week, I feel like we're seizing a car with drugs in it, and...
Death of local teacher brings attention to biker safety
Following the tragic death of a local teacher, bikers around Bozeman are questioning their safety and speaking out as to why defensive biking is so important.
Bozeman teacher dies of injuries following bike crash
A Bozeman High School teacher has died as a result of injuries he suffered last week after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a bicycle.
montanarightnow.com
Helena police looking for missing person
HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to locate Payton Simms. The Helena Police Department has not release further details on Payton at this time. If you have information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865. The case number for reference is HP22224813. Anonymous tips can...
