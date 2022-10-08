Wow, a company that hires based on ability, work ethic, intelligence and competence without regard to whether or not the applicant ticks all the irrelevant boxes.
I have lived 12 miles from Michels headquarters for most of my life, and know many people who've worked or work for Michels. I have never heard anyone make a comment to this effect. One thing that may contribute to this statistic is that Michels Corporation growth has occurred largely in the last 30 years and a good share of the current supervisors came up through the ranks to their current role.With that being said, as other posters pointed out, it doesn't matter what color you are, make sure you are the best qualified for the job you're seeking.
I admit I don't know how anyone else feels but I would personally be extremely insulted if I was hired merely to satisfy an attempt at "diversity" instead of my ability.
Comments / 60