Wisconsin State

John Becker
3d ago

Wow, a company that hires based on ability, work ethic, intelligence and competence without regard to whether or not the applicant ticks all the irrelevant boxes.

Sue Stoffel
3d ago

I have lived 12 miles from Michels headquarters for most of my life, and know many people who've worked or work for Michels. I have never heard anyone make a comment to this effect. One thing that may contribute to this statistic is that Michels Corporation growth has occurred largely in the last 30 years and a good share of the current supervisors came up through the ranks to their current role.With that being said, as other posters pointed out, it doesn't matter what color you are, make sure you are the best qualified for the job you're seeking.

John Becker
3d ago

I admit I don't know how anyone else feels but I would personally be extremely insulted if I was hired merely to satisfy an attempt at "diversity" instead of my ability.

milwaukeemag.com

Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women inc

For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

MADISON — If there’s one thing the liberals of Madison won’t tolerate, it’s the law — particularly if that law doesn’t fit with the constraints of their radical belief system. Like children, they don’t like to be told they’re wrong. They absolutely hate it...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin

A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wgtd.org

Racine Council President John Tate May Be Moving On

(WGTD)---It appears as if the Racine City Council will be losing its president. WISC-TV in Madison reports that John Tate is on the verge of being hired by Madison to serve as that city’s first Independent Police Monitor. The proposed contract calls for Tate to establish residency in Madison...
RACINE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit over Milwaukee records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An open records lawsuit filed against Milwaukee officials by the Republican Party of Wisconsin has been dismissed after the party said it received what it had requested. Republicans were seeking records from the Milwaukee Election Commission and mayor’s office related to a get-out-the-vote campaign that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

City of Milwaukee Stalling on Inevitable Fiscal Crisis

The Policy Forum report notes that Milwaukee is facing a fiscal cliff due to stagnant revenues and a ballooning pension payment. If it weren’t for federal dollars, Milwaukee’s bad 2023 budget would be much worse. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum makes the case that Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Advisory referendum on Nov. 8 ballot in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — A referendum with two questions will appear on the 2022 ballot during the Nov. 8 general election. The advisory referendum will allow voters to voice their preference and allows elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers

MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History

Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top Wisconsin midterm races tightening

(WTVO) — It is shaping up to be a tight midterm season in Wisconsin. New polls showed that two of the top races are neck-and-neck. A CBS YouGov poll has Republican Senator Ron Johnson up one percentage point over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. A different poll found that the state’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers is […]
WISCONSIN STATE
