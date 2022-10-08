Read full article on original website
WIBW
Sources: KU QB Jalon Daniels out rest of the year
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The magical season of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is coming to an end. According to sources, Daniels has a grade three separation of his right shoulder. Daniels went down in the second quarter against then No. 17 TCU. The Jayhawks head to Norman, Oklahoma this Saturday...
College Football Star Quarterback 'Expected' To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury
Three days after its first loss of the year, the Kansas football team suffered another blow. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a separated shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World. Jason Bean will take over as the starter ...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Gary Patterson Caught on Hot Mic After Texas Game Asking About TCU vs. Kansas
The Texas Longhorns smashed the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in their most lopsided win in Red River Rivalry history, but for some, their minds weren’t only in Dallas, but up I-35 in Lawrence, Kansas. That’s where TCU was playing Kansas in a battle between undefeated teams in the Big...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Overreaction Monday: Kansas a Fraud, Texas is Different with Quinn Ewers, OSU vs. TCU Showdown
Every Monday during the college football season, fans of teams across the country return to work and discuss the events of the weekend with their coworkers. Around the water cooler or coffee machine, overreactions are born as suddenly one team is now a national title contender (they’re not) and another’s season is over after a tough loss (it isn’t).
pokesreport.com
Watch: Mike Gundy Addresses TCU Matchup
STILLWATER – No. 8 Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media Monday at noon to put a bow on the Texas Tech game and look ahead to the road game against No. 13 TCU this coming weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will...
bcsnn.com
Blowing Out Oklahoma on National TV in a 49-0 Shutout Earns Texas Some Respect
The Texas Longhorns overwhelmed rival Oklahoma by a historic margin Saturday, rolling to their largest win in the Red River Showdown's 118-year history with a 49-0 win at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns’ first shutout against the Sooners since 1965 that also handed Oklahoma its first shutout since...
WIBW
Washburn men’s basketball gears up for 2022-2023 season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The MIAA held its Media Day for both men and women’s basketball Tuesday morning. The Ichabods are slated to finish fourth in the preseason polls this season. Head coach Brett Ballard enters year number sixth with Washburn after coming off back-to-back 20 wins seasons.
KCTV 5
Bobby Witt, Jr. steps in for Bill Self as drum honoree for Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you need a pinch-hitter, why not call on a baseball player?. Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self had been scheduled to be the honoree for the pregame drum ceremony Monday evening but scheduling wouldn’t permit him to make it. So star Royals...
WIBW
Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English
ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away. Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21...
kshb.com
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.
WIBW
Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
KCTV 5
Local Lawrence businesses react to Kansas football stadium renovation plans
Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
fox4kc.com
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
WIBW
Scheduling conference set for Dana Chandler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Criminal Assignment Docket was set for Dana Chandler after a status hearing on Tuesday. Chandler will appear in court on November 3rd. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, a Criminal Assignment Docket is a scheduling conference in which no evidence is presented. It is a brief open court meeting in which the parties involved set the corresponding future court dates of the case in matter.
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
Dallas sports bar among 2022’s best sports bar in America report says
The fall season will see sports bars across the country filled to the brim as football is taking the eyes and ears of sports fans away from anything else going on in their lives.
