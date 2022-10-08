ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Sources: KU QB Jalon Daniels out rest of the year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The magical season of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is coming to an end. According to sources, Daniels has a grade three separation of his right shoulder. Daniels went down in the second quarter against then No. 17 TCU. The Jayhawks head to Norman, Oklahoma this Saturday...
Overreaction Monday: Kansas a Fraud, Texas is Different with Quinn Ewers, OSU vs. TCU Showdown

Every Monday during the college football season, fans of teams across the country return to work and discuss the events of the weekend with their coworkers. Around the water cooler or coffee machine, overreactions are born as suddenly one team is now a national title contender (they’re not) and another’s season is over after a tough loss (it isn’t).
Watch: Mike Gundy Addresses TCU Matchup

STILLWATER – No. 8 Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media Monday at noon to put a bow on the Texas Tech game and look ahead to the road game against No. 13 TCU this coming weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will...
Washburn men’s basketball gears up for 2022-2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The MIAA held its Media Day for both men and women’s basketball Tuesday morning. The Ichabods are slated to finish fourth in the preseason polls this season. Head coach Brett Ballard enters year number sixth with Washburn after coming off back-to-back 20 wins seasons.
Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English

ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away. Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21...
Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
