More than a dozen relatives of Republican candidate Adam Laxalt came out in support Wednesday of his Democratic rival, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, in the race for Nevada's highly coveted U.S. Senate seat. Many of the 14 relatives who signed onto the endorsement also opposed Laxalt four years ago in a Reno Gazette Journal op-ed during his unsuccessful bid...

NEVADA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO