Parent worries revitalizing Airport Inn may be safety issue for nearby Silverdale Academy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga is moving forward with their plan to revitalize the rundown Airport Inn Motel, but one parent worries this could be a safety issue for students at the nearby Silverdale Academy. The city plans on renovating the motel to be an outlet...
Construction Of New Alignment Prompts Traffic Shift On Apison Pike in Hamilton County
As part of the reconstruction of Apison Pike from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road to east of Layton Lane in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift a portion of existing Apison Pike to new alignment to construct the remaining proposed portions of Apison Pike. Drivers heading East on Apison Pike:. Turn left...
Walker County: GDOT Seeks Public Comment on Two Bridge Projects
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) proposes to replace two bridges in Walker County in the future and has placed information about those two projects online for public review. The first project proposes to replace the existing bridge (Structure ID 295-5055-0) over West Chickamauga Creek, which was built in 1980...
Hamilton County Mayor hints at TIF to fund school improvements
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The funding for the South Broad Development uses "TIF" (Tax Increment Funding) to pay for the development. Wednesday Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp hinted at another TIF that is in the works to fund school improvements. "We're going to take the opportunities, we have to...
3 displaced in house fire Tuesday, Hamilton County OEM says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire Tuesday afternoon in Harrison has displaced 3 people, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management. They say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Porter Drive:. Crews arrived to heavy smoke, Hamilton County OEM says. According...
Hamilton County commissioners vote against pausing short term vacation rentals
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's still a fight over who's most in need for short-term rentals in Hamilton County: the homeowners trying to make money or other residents concerned about their safety. Hamilton County Commissioners voted Wednesday against a pause on new short term rentals or "Airbnbs." It’s an...
Hughes Retirement Group: Costs are up!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Costs are up! Rick Hughes from Hughes Retirement Group explains the effect of inflation on those planning and nearing retirement.
The Chattanooga Green Prix is on!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Green Prix is on! The electrical vehicle race is a 2-day event taking place on October 28th and 29th. The race is supported by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Gestamp, River City Company, BarCom, Greater Chattanooga Robotics, and the Sports Car Club of America. Stay connected...
Experts urge caution for Chattanooga as dry spell sparks concerns over fires
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A massive Gatlinburg fire has killed one and left multiple businesses completely damaged. Now, Chattanooga and eastern parts of Tennessee are experiencing a dry spell and experts are urging caution about the increased potential for fires. Sunday morning a Gatlinburg business block was struck by...
Hit & run: Bicyclist struck near UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday; Driver sought
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorist struck a bicyclist near the UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday night, and police have not located a suspect. A Chattanooga Police spokeswoman says the incident happened late Sunday at the 500 block of McCallie Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to a nearby...
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
Chattanooga Mayor Kelly unveils supportive housing proposal for Airport Inn revitalization
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly unveiled a plan for the revitalization of the derelict Airport Inn as part of a permanent supportive housing proposal Tuesday. The city has purchased the boarded-up motel and once it's rezoned, they say there will be more than 70 new units of...
Campfire series at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard discusses the ongoing campfire series and other exciting events happening at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. (423) 821-1160. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
'American Idol' finalist, Georgia native killed in crash in Jasper
JASPER, Tenn. — "American Idol" runner up Willie Spence died in a crash in Jasper Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol's report says Spence rear ended a tractor trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of I-24 East at mile marker 147. The truck driver was not injured. Spence was...
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
Minor ejected from motorcycle in incident in Whitfield County Monday, GSP says
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A minor was ejected from a motorcycle in an accidental incident in Whitfield County Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP says the driver accelerated on a gravel driveway, causing the motorcycle to rotate and the minor to be ejected. The driver was taken to Erlanger...
Davis Lundy resigns as Mayor Wamp advisor after DUI arrest
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A top advisor for County Mayor Weston Wamp has resigned after an arrest in Collegedale last week. Davis Lundy was charged with DUI, open container and marijuana possession. He was pulled over by a Collegedale officer Thursday night around 11PM. The officer said he followed...
Two Dalton runaway teenagers who stole family vehicle found safe overnight
DALTON, Ga. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, October 12, 2022) A spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirms that the two missing teenagers have been found safe. The Dalton Police Department say girls stole a family member's car and ran away Monday. Officials now say 14-year-old Kara Sosebee and 15-year-old Kadence...
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
UTC Student becomes the Victim of a Hit and Run
In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.
