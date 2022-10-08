ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

allongeorgia.com

Walker County: GDOT Seeks Public Comment on Two Bridge Projects

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) proposes to replace two bridges in Walker County in the future and has placed information about those two projects online for public review. The first project proposes to replace the existing bridge (Structure ID 295-5055-0) over West Chickamauga Creek, which was built in 1980...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Hamilton County Mayor hints at TIF to fund school improvements

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The funding for the South Broad Development uses "TIF" (Tax Increment Funding) to pay for the development. Wednesday Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp hinted at another TIF that is in the works to fund school improvements. "We're going to take the opportunities, we have to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

3 displaced in house fire Tuesday, Hamilton County OEM says

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire Tuesday afternoon in Harrison has displaced 3 people, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management. They say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Porter Drive:. Crews arrived to heavy smoke, Hamilton County OEM says. According...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

The Chattanooga Green Prix is on!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Green Prix is on! The electrical vehicle race is a 2-day event taking place on October 28th and 29th. The race is supported by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Gestamp, River City Company, BarCom, Greater Chattanooga Robotics, and the Sports Car Club of America. Stay connected...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

RV Explodes in Murray County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Campfire series at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard discusses the ongoing campfire series and other exciting events happening at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. (423) 821-1160. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

'American Idol' finalist, Georgia native killed in crash in Jasper

JASPER, Tenn. — "American Idol" runner up Willie Spence died in a crash in Jasper Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol's report says Spence rear ended a tractor trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of I-24 East at mile marker 147. The truck driver was not injured. Spence was...
JASPER, TN
WDEF

Davis Lundy resigns as Mayor Wamp advisor after DUI arrest

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A top advisor for County Mayor Weston Wamp has resigned after an arrest in Collegedale last week. Davis Lundy was charged with DUI, open container and marijuana possession. He was pulled over by a Collegedale officer Thursday night around 11PM. The officer said he followed...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVCFOX

Two Dalton runaway teenagers who stole family vehicle found safe overnight

DALTON, Ga. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, October 12, 2022) A spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirms that the two missing teenagers have been found safe. The Dalton Police Department say girls stole a family member's car and ran away Monday. Officials now say 14-year-old Kara Sosebee and 15-year-old Kadence...
DALTON, GA
wbhfradio.org

Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line

On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
theutcecho.com

UTC Student becomes the Victim of a Hit and Run

In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

