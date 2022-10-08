Reese Witherspoon Sent a Fan Tweet to ‘The Rock’ That Claimed She Would Beat Him in a Fight (and He Had the Best Reaction)

Read full article on original website
Simone Biles Pays Tribute to Fiancé Jonathan Owens with Fashionable 'Game Day' Outfit
Simone Biles wants the world to know that she's her fiancé's biggest fan—and she's definitely gotten the message across. The Olympic Gold medalist honored Jonathan Owens by donning a custom-made "Owens" jersey when she attended a recent Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium. Biles cheered her partner on from the sidelines as he and his team played the Los Angeles Chargers, and even gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her stylish 'fit. In the caption, she wrote, "My favorite day of the week: game day."
The Royal Family Is Messier Than The Kardashians, And They Proved It By Holding King Charles' Coronation On Archie's Birthday
There are 365 days in the year...but y'all chose this one.
Netflix Unveils Official ‘Wednesday’ Trailer (and There's a Surprise Appearance from This Former Wednesday Actress)
The Addams Family are hitting our screens yet again in the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday, which follows the life of Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) hilariously cynical teenage daughter, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega), as she navigates life at her high school, Nevermore Academy. And now, we finally have the official trailer for the spooky new series.
Sarah Ferguson Reveals the Surprising Nickname She Used for the Late Queen Elizabeth
There are all kinds of nicknames within the royal family, but when it came to the late Queen Elizabeth, she might have been the reigning champ of pet names. From Cabbage to Gan-Gan, the monarch had all sorts of monikers, and of course, we can't forget the one bestowed upon her by her parents—Lilibet—which is now the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter.
Chris Colfer throws shade at Lea Michele, says he doesn't plan on seeing former 'Glee' co-star in 'Funny Girl'
Chris Colfer gets cheeky when asked by comedian Michelle Collins if he plans to see his former "Glee" co-star Lea Michele star on Broadway in "Funny Girl."
‘The Flight Attendant’ Star Kaley Cuoco Announces She’s Pregnant with a Baby Girl
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together!. Yesterday, the Flight Attendant star posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram and shared the exciting news with her followers. The pics featured the couple cutting into a gender reveal cake (with pink frosting!), followed by a picture of Cuoco holding a positive pregnancy test. She even shared snapshots of her growing baby bump.
108 Gordon Ramsay Insults That Prove Steak Isn't The Only Thing He Can Roast
Some of these almost cross a line but then you remember it's Gordon Ramsay and it's hilarious.
‘Virgin River’ Shares Revealing Photo of Jack & Mel: ‘What’s Going on Here?’
Virgin River just shared a glimpse of what’s to come in season 5, and it’s leaving us with more questions than answers. Last week, the show’s official Instagram account posted a behind-the-scenes photo, featuring a candid moment between Alexandra Breckenridge (Melinda “Mel” Monroe) and Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan).
We Tried Kris Jenner’s Famous Brownie Recipe—Here’s Our Honest Review￼
From Jennifer Garner’s frozen yogurt bark to Courteney Cox’s biscotti, we really can’t get enough of celebrity recipes—and neither can our readers. That’s why PureWow is launching an all-new YouTube series, Celeb Bites, where we attempt to cook and bake like the stars to see if their recipes are worth the hype.
People Are Sharing The Things They Love Most About Cooking At Home, And Some Might Be Gamechangers For Anyone Who Thinks Cooking Feels Like "A Chore"
"I love the teamwork. Me and my partner have built a cooking rapport together that feels like dancing...only with food at the end."
Prince Harry Opens Up About His Two Children in New Video Update
Prince Harry surprised some of this year’s WellChild Award winners with an important update over video chat on Monday. One of the recipients asked about his two young children—Archie and Lilibet—and fortunately, the Duke of Sussex gave us the 411. In the short video reposted by the...
