Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Currentzis cancels Tristan for lack of willing soloists
We reported that three singers refused to take part in his Moscow concert production. So he has now scrapped a German tour to Dortmund and Baden-Baden, where the Gazprom conductor will present Verdi’s Requiem instead.
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers 'Running And Panicking' To Exit Liberated Ukraine Cities; Bodies Scattered Everywhere
Soldiers of the Russian army are now fleeing from territories liberated by the Ukrainian military as the latter's counteroffensive continues to push forward into the occupied Luhansk region, according to a report. The village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast served as one of the strongholds of the Russian army, with...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Team Putin Wakes Up: We Never Should’ve Laughed at Ukraine
Russia experienced a number of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, but none of them were as humiliating as an explosion that rocked the Crimean Bridge, also known as Kerch Strait Bridge or Kerch Bridge, early Saturday morning. During his Saturday broadcast on Solovyov Live, Russian state TV host...
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin Receives 'Unusual Gifts' On His 70th Birthday, Along With Wishes Of Death
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently celebrated his 70th birthday amid the ongoing Ukrainian invasion. Reports indicate he received a barrage of "unusual gifts" on his birthday. One of the odder gifts was a tractor given to him by his Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko, whose country boasts a tractor manufacturer. Lukashenko...
Slipped Disc
Young Brit jumps in for sick Kirill Petrenko
The Berlin Philharmonic conductor Kirill Petrek has pulled out of this weekend’s much-anticipated performances of Mendelssohn’s Elijah at Munich’s Isarphilharmonie. ‘Health grounds’ are given as the cause. His replacement is the young British conductor Duncan Ward.
Ukraine's victory "almost a done deal": Military expert on how Russia's invasion imploded
Eight months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a "special military operation." Most military analysts expected an easy victory. The Russians had a significant numerical advantage in personnel and equipment, much greater firepower, air and naval superiority and seemingly bottomless resources with which to impose its will. It was reasonable to believe that Russia would conquer Ukraine rapidly and then replace the existing government before declaring "victory".
Deterring Putin from going nuclear
A number of ideas have been proposed as possible U.S. and NATO responses to any use of nuclear weapons by Vladimir Putin, especially any detonations that caused military and/or civilian casualties. NATO could attack and destroy the offending Russian military units that had launched the nuclear strike with its conventional airpower. NATO could sink the Russian Black Sea Fleet, as retired Gen. David Petraeus has discussed. Presumably, the West also would work to make Russia an international pariah, strongly pressuring countries such as China to choose sides in a war that some have sought to straddle, as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former Ambassador Steven Pifer have proposed. Eliot Cohen has specifically suggested employing secondary sanctions against any country that deals economically with Russia after such a strike — forcing them into a choice of trade with Russia or trade with America and allies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.N. denounces Russian 'annexation' while West backs Ukraine with more air defences
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas while Kyiv's allies committed more military aid after intense Russian missile strikes.
nextbigfuture.com
Special Forces Sabotage or Missile Damaged Crimea Bridge
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
Slipped Disc
Pretty Yende is decorated in Paris
The South African soprano has been made an officier des Arts et des Lettres by the minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak. Pretty, who is presently singing Pamina there in Magic Flute, said: ‘I’m in awe and utter gratitude.’
Slipped Disc
New concertmaster in Currentzis orchestra
After passing a year’s probation, the Russian soloist Maxim Kosinov was appointed deputy first concertmaster of the SWR Symphony in Stuttgart. The music director is Teodor Currentzis, at least for the next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia's Estimated Losses Entering Day 230 of War, Including 62K Personnel
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has estimated that the number of Russian troops killed or wounded in the nearly eight-month-long invasion of Ukraine now stands at over 62,000. The estimate, released on Monday by the defense ministry and later published by Ukrainska Pravda, places Russian casualties at 62,870 in addition...
Slipped Disc
Jobs fairer: A Kiwi is RCM’s new viola professor
The New Zealand violist Bryony Gibson-Cornish has joined the Royal College of Music as viola professor. She is a member of the Marmen Quartet and deputy principal viola of the London Mozart Players.
Trapped on the frontline in battle for Ukraine town
This week's Russian missile attacks on power plants threaten cities across Ukraine with blackouts, but many frontline communities have been under shellfire and without power or water for months. "No gas, no electricity for three months, no water.
CNBC
Ukraine says it recaptured more than 450 square miles of Kherson region in counteroffensive
Ukraine has recaptured over 450 square miles of land in its southern Kherson region since launching the start of its counter-assault against Russia in late August. Ukrainian officials have long talked up the priority of recapturing Kherson, a flat, agricultural region that Moscow captured in its near-entirety in the early days of its invasion.
Russian TV Excuses for Ukraine Strikes Jar With Images of Civilian Assaults
Justifications made by a guest on Russian state TV for the Kremlin's missile strikes on Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities on Monday were played against the backdrop of civilian assaults. "These strikes are not against civilian infrastructure. In my opinion, it's very important to understand, these are strikes against...
Slipped Disc
Vienna doesn’t trust a happy Tchaikovsky
First night review from the new Volksoper’s Jolanthe und Der Nussknacker by Alastair Macaulay:. On Sunday 9, warm and long applause greeted the first production by a new regime at Vienna’s Volksoper, artistic director Lotte de Beer (Dutch) and conductor Omer Weir Wellber (Israeli). Enterprisingly, they have begun with one of music’s most prestigious but rarely performed double bills, the opera and ballet that Tchaikovsky wrote for the same premiere evening in 1892, the year before his death: Iolanta (as the English tend to spell the opera) and The Nutcracker (perhaps the world’s most performed ballet). In Vienna, with the opera sung in German, these become Jolanthe und der Nussknacker.
iheart.com
New Round Of Missile Attacks Hit Ukraine; Russia Supporters Call For More
The Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia was once again hit by a round of Russian missile attacks as Kremlin supporters called for even more. Missiles struck a school, a medical facility and residential buildings Tuesday (October 11) morning, city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev announced via the Associated Press. The State Emergency...
Slipped Disc
Can a critic be objective after being paid to write a programme note?
The question is posed by Hugh Kerr, editor of Edinburgh Music Review, when assessing print reactions to Haydn’s Creation:. That was my feeling after Thursday’s SCO concert at the Usher Hall. On the face of it there were all the ingredients for a great Creation, an expanded SCO of almost 50 musicians for the second week in a row, plus the SCO chorus and three good looking (but notably not Scottish) principal singers. We do have a number of fine young singers in Scotland and it would be good to see Scottish orchestras using them more. Yet, although I enjoyed the concert, had we still been giving stars it would have been a four star concert not a five star rating as some of my fellow critics gave it. These included David Kettle of ‘The Scotsman’, who wrote a very good set of programme notes for the performance.
Comments / 0