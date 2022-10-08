ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Westbound Beltline back open near Todd Drive after crash

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline caused delays westbound just past Todd Drive. The lanes have since reopened

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane was blocked.

Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.

Town of Madison police officers and City of Madison emergency crews were sent to the scene. The lanes cleared and traffic began flowing smoothly again at around 3:20 p.m.

