Pittsburgh, PA

Missing 11-year-old girl found safely, police say

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 10/8/22 8:30 p.m. Pittsburgh police say Montgomery has been safely located.

UPDATE 10/8/22 5:30 p.m. Information originally released by Pittsburgh police stated that Montgomery was a 12-year-old girl. They have since clarified she is 11 years old.

Police also originally reported Montgomery was last seen near Highview Cemetery. They have changed that information, now saying she was last seen near Highwood Cemetery.

Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Authorities say Jaliana Montgomery was last seen on Oct. 7 in Woods Run.

Montgomery was near the Highview Cemetery when she was last seen.

Police say she is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She has a red curly afro.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

bonez olinger
3d ago

sevre lack of parental supervision, socal media/location sharing the list goes on and on and if course everyone sends prayers and are heartbroken when it comes to a tragic end or nothing ever comes of it but yet i still see young children out and about on thier own whenever the weathers nice we have kids roaming the streets all hours of the night if any type of child abductor would see how common it is around here it be like hitting the jackpot for them

