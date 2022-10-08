Effective: 2022-10-11 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster Areas of Dense Fog through this morning Areas of fog, some locally dense, will persist through 9 AM this morning across portions of eastern New York and adjacent western New England. Visibilities could drop to under one half of a mile at times, especially within river valleys. Motorists are urged to use extra caution while driving this morning, allowing for increased distance between vehicles and should use low beam headlights when encountering these areas of fog. The fog should gradually dissipate between 9 and 11 AM this morning.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO