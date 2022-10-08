Read full article on original website
Neighbors shelter in place as Pocatello SWAT assists in service of ‘high risk’ warrant
POCATELLO — The Pocatello SWAT Team was called to assist in the service of a warrant on a potentially dangerous fugitive Tuesday night. Officers with multiple agencies, including the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, were present around 9:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Quinn Road, according to information received from residents who were told to shelter in place.
Pocatello police find no evidence of threat after report of woman with gun on ISU campus
POCATELLO — Police responded to Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus late Monday afternoon after a report that a woman carrying a rifle and ammo was in the area of a residence hall. The report could not be confirmed after a thorough investigation and police said they do not believe there is any threat on campus. The report from an ISU student came in around 4 p.m. that the armed woman...
Police determine no threat after report of woman with a gun at ISU
POCATELLO — Local police have confirmed there is no threat to a college campus after it was reported that a woman was seen carrying a firearm into a building. According to an Idaho State University alert, there was a report of a woman that was seen carrying a firearm into the Owen-Redfield Complex. The alert was sent out to students at 4:36 p.m. and asked students to avoid the area.
Local authorities searching for missing teenager
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Kobyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7. Parents discovered information that Kobyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Kobyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday Oct. 8t with an estranged boyfriend from the...
Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase
REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. The post Wall of Warmth accepting donations now appeared first on Local News 8.
Bull moose charge leaves local man with collapsed lung, broken rib
A local jogger was severely injured and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon as a result of a bull moose attack. Joel Case, 65, was jogging along a trail near Packsaddle Estates with his two dogs, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Case had just come up with his wife and sister-in-law on Saturday, and Case figured a jog would be a good...
Woman issues plea to drivers after rock flies through windshield and smashes her face
IDAHO FALLS — Even though it has been nearly three years, it’s still difficult for Brandy Jo Furniss to talk about what happened. The young mother, working as a hospice nurse, was on her way to see a patient on an afternoon in November 2019. Driving down County Line Road, she remembers praying and thanking for such a beautiful day.
Houses to be built near Connor Academy in Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — A Pocatello-based development firm is teaming up with a Pocatello construction company to build new housing near Connor Academy in Chubbuck. The new houses to be built by Group 5 developers and K5 Construction are going to connect the area from Alpine Drive to Philbin Road. Elizabeth Rutger with Keller Williams Realty in East Idaho, the real estate agent who is going to help sell the houses, said...
Local author to hold book signing and launch party in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls author Yvette Blake has a new book coming out Tuesday. The book, “Cassie’s Miracle,” has been in the works since 2018 and has been highly anticipated by her 11,000 Facebook supporters. The book is a historical romance taking place in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and set in...
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
East Idaho man who threatened teens with knife, car gets rider sentence
An Idaho Falls man who threatened a group of teenagers with a knife and tried to hit one with a car was sentenced to a rider program Monday. Casey Hurt, 20, was given an underlying sentence of two to five years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he completes the rider program. Hurt was arrested in April and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. One...
Pocatello man sentenced to federal prison for discharging firearm during robbery
A Pocatello man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for the discharge of a firearm during a robbery that occurred on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on June 23, 2021. The post Pocatello man sentenced to federal prison for discharging firearm during robbery appeared first on Local News 8.
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on 49-unit complex for low-income senior citizens
POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is set to break ground on a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens later this month. NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist says the project was made possible after the organization applied for a Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, or LIHTC, in August 2021 and received the award in December 2021. “It’s a well-known story that rent prices and the cost of housing have skyrocketed recently,”...
Aggravated assault charge dismissed against Bonneville man
A felony case against an Idaho Falls man who was accused of making threats with a gun have been dismissed. Court records state the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office requested the court dismiss a case against Justin Haddon, 32, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
Simpson, Durand
Durand Simpson 6/6/1979 - 10/9/2022 Durand Douglas Simpson, 43, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 9, 2022, at his home. A gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue.
Local man reportedly admits to raping teenage girl
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home. The victim was reported missing on June 10, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was located on June 14, and was reportedly wearing clothes she had not owned before her...
Zonta announces winner of EISF quilt raffle
The winner of the East Idaho State Fair (EISF) quilt raffle, sponsored by the Blackfoot Zonta Women’s Club, was Julie Haddon, a charter member of the local chapter. Zonta organized a lunch to commemorate the occasion and reward Haddon with the quilt at Tommy Vaughn’s at noon on Oct. 7.
89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee
RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said. “I had worked in the fields a little during spud season, but that was all — never out in public.” The change...
