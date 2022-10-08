Draymond Green: I love Jordan Poole, that's my guy

Melissa Rohlin: Draymond Green was asked to clarify his feelings about Jordan Poole: “I love Jordan Poole. That’s my guy…There’s a reason why Jordan’s locker is next to mine, from Day One.”

Source: Twitter @melissarohlin

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Draymond Green said all the right things. Seemed sincere.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Will Steph, Klay and Draymond all retire as Warriors without ever leaving? @Zach Lowe + I debated it on Tuesday’s BS Pod one day before The Punch…

youtu.be/5HMnI8lbrZk – 5:33 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I told him it was the best I’ve ever seen him play.”

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

As a purely academic exercise, what is Draymond Green’s trade value today?

It’s a little weird, because I’d rather have him than Rudy Gobert… yet I’m pretty confident he’d net less in a trade than Dejounte Murray did. – 5:18 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The massive exaggerated response to the Draymond punch video is both so predictable and telling.

Fights happen in practices. Punches get thrown. Tempers get lost. Lines are crossed and yes, that was bad.

But holy smokes. Let’s dial back the sanctimonious takes just a hair. – 5:05 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I have been a winner my entire life and I’m going to find a way to win.”

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: pic.twitter.com/aJmnQdjdt8 – 4:23 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

“I am a very flawed human being. And I think I personally know those flaws better than anyone. And the work that I’ve done to correct those flaws, I think, has been tremendous. And yet, there’s still a very long way to go.” — Draymond Green. – 4:12 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr short with his answers in relation to Draymond Green.

– Called it a “mutual decision” to have him away from the team

-“No comment” on him violating trust.

-On his apology: “Nobody’s business but ours” pic.twitter.com/fuEdzkhrzc – 4:08 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

I asked Damian Lillard about the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Warriors practice.

As usual, Lillard gave a thoughtful response. pic.twitter.com/d0Rpmnl2Sb – 4:08 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr on the leaked video of Green and Poole: “It’s like if you had a camera in your family and there was a family dispute. Would you really want to discuss it with the world? No.”

“In 32 years, I’ve probably seen 20-plus fights. It should not make it out of our walls.” – 3:45 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steve Kerr said there’s no set date on when Draymond Green will return. He’s confident the team will be able to get through this and have a great season. – 3:44 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr said there’s “no set date” on Draymond Green’s return: “We will see where it goes.” – 3:43 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jonathan Kuminga will start in Draymond Green’s place tomorrow against the Lakers. Steve Kerr said he told Kuminga yesterday’s scrimmage was the best he’d ever looked. – 3:43 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Jonathan Kuminga will start in Draymond Green’s place tomorrow. “JK had a fantastic scrimmage two days ago. I told him it’s the best I’ve ever seen him play.” – 3:41 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

“Nobody’s business but ours” Kerr said sharply regarding how Draymond’s apology was received by the team. – 3:39 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr on how Draymond Green’s apology was received by the team:

“Nobody’s business but ours.” – 3:38 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Draymond Green is going to take some time off from the Warriors’ pre-season after his scuffle with Jordan Poole came to light. The veteran forward publicly apologized for his actions.

“It looks awful, even worse than I thought it was. It’s pathetic.” 🥴

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

“How Jordan feels is definitely most important. And to be honest with you, I’m not sure how he feels,” Draymond said.

This was a big Draymond quote morning, but I really don’t want to lose sight of Jordan here. We have not heard from him yet. – 3:05 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

I know Twitter is the land of judgement and pitchforks but I found Draymond to be sincere today. – 2:54 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Draymond Green spoke for nearly 40 minutes. – 2:38 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Draymond says he ‘loves’ Jordan and that won’t change. ‘My love is real. Love don’t just go by the wayside’

‘My love for Jordan won’t change one bit.’ – 2:36 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond: “My love for Jordan don’t change one bit.” – 2:35 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Draymond Green was asked to clarify his feelings about Jordan Poole:

“I love Jordan Poole. That’s my guy…There’s a reason why Jordan’s locker is next to mine, from Day One.” – 2:34 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond: “I love Jordan, that’s my guy.”

Draymond and Jordan Poole’s lockers have been right next to each other since the Warriors drafted JP – 2:34 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Green has said several times that he has not had interactions with Poole since the altercation. Green doesn’t know how he is feeling, or how his apology landed.

“I want to give Jordan space … I didn’t get much from Jordan, I didn’t expect much, and I didn’t try to get much.” – 2:33 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond says he believes his apology to the team went over well. Not sure how Jordan took his apology to him and says he wants to give Poole all the space and time he needs.”

“I didn’t get much from Jordan on Thursday, nor did I expect to.” – 2:32 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

We can talk about whether Draymond should have been suspended or fined more.

All of that doesn’t matter one bit if Green is not willing to get better as a person and most important, his teammates forgive and trust him. – 2:30 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green on opening night vs the Lakers: “Yeah, I expect to play. Will I play? That’s a different story. It’s something we will figure out…What the answer is is to feel our way through this.” – 2:30 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond Green expects to play in the Warriors’ season opener

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green: “Jordan’s feelings are most important. to be honest, I don’t know how he really feels. That’s not a bridge we really crossed yet, nor should it be a bridge we should cross yet.” – 2:28 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Warriors’ Draymond Green takes leave of absence following apology for punch on Jordan Poole

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

“The number one thing I need to work on is how do your emotions come out?” said Draymond. – 2:24 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond on working on himself: “Draymond Green is a constant work-in-progress as a very flawed individual.” – 2:24 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Draymond Green on what he’s been dealing with away from the court: “Hurt people hurt people…I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt.” – 2:23 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

“I’ll allow my actions to show my apology going forward,” Draymond said. Said he’s working on the ways he lets his emotions out. – 2:23 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond: “You apologize with words. But your actions show your apology. I’ve apologized with my words. Now my actions have to show my apology.” – 2:22 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Draymond Green: “I have an issue with how to let my emotions out.” – 2:22 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond said this won’t affect the winning.

“We’ve been through some shit to win at the level we’ve won. Some of it public but a lot of it private … Winners win. Winners find a way.” – 2:21 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond: “Winners find a way to win. I’ve been a winner my whole life and I’m going to find a way to win.”

That’s him talking strictly basketball. Admits he has things he has to work on personally and will do that. Says it’s “hard to walk up to Jordan right now.” – 2:19 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green called it “bullshit” that the video leaked but said he watched it “15 times” and agreed how bad it looked

Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/kcUb4y3jC0 – 2:18 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Draymond on the video of his altercation with Jordan being leaked: “Bullshit” pic.twitter.com/401zAsfHfy – 2:18 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond is basically saying that explaining his side of the story or trying to explain what happened doesn’t mmater and is wrong because he was in the wrong – 2:17 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Draymond Green declined to tell his side of the story and what made him so upset. He said that would be a “sympathy tactic.”

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

“I can walk you everything that got to me to that point, but that doesn’t make it right,” Draymond said about why things escalated to a punch. – 2:17 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green said the looming contract situation “had nothing” to do with the punch of Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/TOWkhHLKNQ – 2:16 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond says he watched the video 15 times

Says it looks even worse than he realized in real time and calls his actions “pathetic” – 2:14 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond says he’s going to continue to stay away from the team and “continue to better myself.”

Unclear right now when Draymond will be back with the Warriors. Likely a few days. Believes giving Jordan and his teammates space is a good thing right – 2:13 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

“I’m going to continue to stay away” Draymond said. His length of time away from the team is undetermined at the moment. “Just take a few days or whatever that is to work on myself.” – 2:13 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

In aftermath of practice altercation, Warriors’ Draymond Green says he is going to step away from the team for the next few days. Green apologized to teammates on Thursday, publicly Saturday, and will take some more time to recalibrate. – 2:13 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond just made an 11-minute opening remark before taking questions

–Take full responsibility

–Apologized to Jordan Poole, Jordan’s family and all of the Warriors

–Focused on bettering himself and his emotions

–On Jordan’s timeline of bettering their relationship – 2:12 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Thread:

Draymond Green’s opening statement before he begins to take questions: pic.twitter.com/IzEqS6qbum – 2:10 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond: “One thing I lack is how to let emotions out.”

A very real and vulnerable moment – 2:10 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Draymond Green: “I am a very flawed human being… I am a constant work in progress and I’ll continue to do the work.”

Green added that he was in a very bad mental space on Wednesday, dealing with some things in his personal life. – 2:08 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Green re-establishes that the altercation with Poole did not stem from impending contract negotiations. Green says he has been dealing with some events in his personal life that shortened his temper.

“I needed to have a better feel for myself and where my wicks end was.” – 2:07 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green said he has been dealing with undisclosed things in his personal life. Draymond: “When you are doing something when you step on the court, that doesn’t go away. As a leader of this team, I need to have a better feel for myself.” – 2:07 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond: “I am a very flawed human being. I know those flaws better than anyone.”

Says he was in a bad space mentally. He’s done a lot of work on himself but still has more to do. – 2:06 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Draymond: ‘I am a very flawed human being.’ Says he’s been working on it and will keep working on it. – 2:06 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Here’s part of Draymond Green’s apology statement: pic.twitter.com/FURbHPqJ88 – 2:06 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

“I can assure you I don’t count other people’s pockets,” Draymond said about the narrative this was about contract extensions. – 2:05 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond denies his punch was about contracts – 2:05 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

“It’s important that I do the work to pull that back together,” Draymond said about team and brotherhood. – 2:04 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond never hides when he messes up – 2:04 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond: “That is the task at hand, to earn back trust.” – 2:03 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

At a news conference now, Golden State’s Draymond Green is apologizing for punching teammate Jordan Poole in Wednesday’s practice. – 2:03 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Draymond Green said there’s a “huge embarrassment” that comes with the video leaking and apologized to Jordan Poole’s family for having to see that.

He also apologized to his family, adding his wife is receiving comments that he’ll do that to her at home. – 2:03 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Green says he has apologized to Jordan Poole and Poole’s family.

“There’s a huge embarrassment that comes from (the video) not only for myself … but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with … and also Jordan’s family.” – 2:03 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Draymond said he apologized the the team, Jordan Poole, and his family. Draymond talked about the regret he feels that Jordan’s mother had to see that video. – 2:02 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

From Draymond: ‘No. 1. I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday.’

More: ‘With the video leaking, there’s a huge embarrassment (for everybody).’

Apologized to JP’s parents and family. – 2:02 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond Green apologizes to Jordan Poole’s family, who he knows were affected by seeing that video – 2:01 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Draymond Green is speaking with reporters now. He says he did not address this on his podcast because he didn’t want to “hide” anything, and he wanted to be able to answer reporters questions. – 2:00 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Warriors’ Draymond Green is now meeting the media for the first time since he punched teammate Jordan Poole in practice this week.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:58 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is expected to address the media today for the first time since the altercation with teammate Jordan Poole, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 1:46 PM

The Warriors are reportedly investigating the release of the video containing the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation from practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/07/rep… – 1:00 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I’ll do everything I can to try to make that happen.”

Warriors GM Bob Myers tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine that he hopes Draymond Green will spend the next few years with the Warriors

Hear the @Golden State Warriors Season Preview NOW

🔊https://t.co/05WcBP82RJ pic.twitter.com/E03tw5pj45 – 12:37 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

EMERGENCY Draymond Punch Pod with @BigWos and @Nate Jones ($). Topics discussed, including Nate’s theory on how it leaked… https://t.co/ZUHM54wrNk pic.twitter.com/jEYec0SIAf – 11:14 AM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

This Warriors thing is so messy. Struggling to see how Draymond plays more than one more season for them. – 10:46 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Draymond Green on the Warriors vs. Draymond Green on any other team in the NBA. He’s always been just a product of his environment. pic.twitter.com/uqw6jSvwtO – 10:01 AM

Here’s what Trae Young had to say after footage of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation went viral. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/07/tra… – 10:01 AM

Paul Pierce @paulpierce34

Reflecting on that punch Draymond gave to Poole, I’m not sure how u recover as teammates after that .locker room gonna be weird for awhile – 9:20 AM

Eliot Clough @EliotClough

Cornstalks and Sports Talk goes live at 9 on AM950 and https://t.co/tgHR0gFmM0!

-The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole drama

-@Pg_Reinhardt previews Illinois State vs. UNI

-@srrichey tells us why the #Hawkeyes could lose to Illinois

Tune in!

📸 @andy_saigh29, Getty pic.twitter.com/N2dpqJ7XKW – 9:06 AM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

Draymond hit less than 30% of his 3’s last season. He has not made over 31% of them in 6 seasons. He is not a fit for the Lakers at all. The Bulls finished 4th last season in 3pt%, their C hit 31%, and they were 24th in DRTG. That deal has legs. – 7:52 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

The latest Lakers-Clippers report with @Dave McMenamin on Draymond turmoil and how that might impact Lakers and Clippers, could the Wembanyama thirsty tanking provide a nice piece at deadline for LA contenders, Russ, Kawhi and Wall returns https://t.co/tE8STo9N6p pic.twitter.com/8JvTEwC83s – 1:22 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Episode 2 of That’s OD with @Ohm Youngmisuk is out: We hit on Draymond, the VW stretch limo and the rotational battles going on in Lakers and Clips training camps youtu.be/8qOnzrNwci4 – 12:55 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Katy Winge @katywinge

Asked both Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr about Aaron Gordon’s play so far:

Bones: “dominant on that low block” says he’s in AG’s ear when he plays good defense and his opponent makes a tough shot.

MPJ: “he reminds me of Draymond Green’s impact on the game.” pic.twitter.com/NFVXX21O4L – 11:40 PM

Diamond Leung @diamond83

Draymond Green was arrested in 2016 on an assault charge — dropped as he paid a fine. Jermaine Edmondson, the Michigan State football player who said he was punched in the face, said today on IG: “It’s crazy how the universe works, man. What goes around definitely comes around.” – 11:30 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

What a piece by @Marcus Thompson on Draymond Green: theathletic.com/3668957/2022/1… – 11:20 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Guaranteed, Poole is the least concerned of everyone re whether Green is disciplined or not. Guaranteed, he accepted Draymond’s apology— for whatever it’s worthless—and moved on… – 9:12 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Sources say Darren Erman is a person of interest for taping and leaking the footage of Draymond punching Poole… – 8:58 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

I joined NBA Today to discuss Draymond Green & the Warriors. It’s possible the younger generation on Warriors roster may interpret the situation differently than the veteran core of Steph, Klay & Andre who battled, won & shed blood-sweat-and-tears together on the court for years. pic.twitter.com/eWKFrRPiuB – 8:35 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

When Boston was vulgar towards Draymond Green, it was Steph Curry who played little big brother and told Green to wait in the car while he handled business on the floor. Steph may have to do the same again sports.yahoo.com/draymond-green… – 8:28 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Re-watching the video and it’s pretty interesting how much of it was behind the back of someone like Steph. He could hear the jawing but had no idea Draymond was walking up on Jordan – 8:12 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

How should the Warriors be handling everything surrounding Draymond Green’s fight with Jordan Poole? I’ll discuss that & more with @Chris Broussard & @EphraimSalaam on the @OddCoupleFSR. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 5:30 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 8:08 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Talking Draymond Green, Victor Wembanyama and the 2023 NBA Draft with @krystenpeek on @getcallin.

Join us: callin.com/link/HNFRuxZUWn – 7:06 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

With both short-term and long-term effects, this could be the biggest test to the Warriors’ renowned championship culture.

My column on Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole and the fallout that follows nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:47 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Front office perspective on Draymond’s altercation with Jordan Poole

youtu.be/6U6Xjrf6LIo via @YouTube – 5:02 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

Lacob has said he’s not going to pay everyone right? So Wiggins, Dray, Poole and Klay are kind of competing with each other for contracts which seems weird and uncomfortable. – 5:01 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Me and @Kevin O’Connor recorded this. And the electric @AdamLefkoe joined us. Some have called this “arousing and unique!” We talk WEMBY, Draymond superman punch, season predictions, etc. listen or you are a lame. open.spotify.com/episode/1n1UIL… – 4:41 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Sacramento Kings coach & former Warriors Associate Head Coach Mike Brown asked about the leaked video showing Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole.

“That’s their problem.” pic.twitter.com/EIoMeyFJ66 – 4:40 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Mike Brown sidestepped the Draymond Green questions today at Kings camp, but talked about one of his team’s core values, which is joy. Positive vibe at camp, despite two weeks of beating on the same opponents. pic.twitter.com/8pgBq1YjfP – 4:30 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Marvin Barnes would say Draymond Green is soft… – 4:27 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Mike Brown talked about the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation.

“I’m not there. That’s their problem.” pic.twitter.com/JBecQaknkq – 4:19 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

ended the live stream, but we’re still in here sharing Draymond theories and thoughts (and memes) throughout the day if that interests you ⬇️

twitter.com/i/communities/… – 4:01 PM

Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

Reporting w/ @Adrian Wojnarowski: The Golden State Warriors are taking “every legal course of action” to discover how video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during a scuffle at practice on Wednesday was made public, sources told ESPN. – 3:32 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Jordan Poole could easily press charges, sue the Warriors and Draymond. But it would probably bring an end to the Warriors dynasty. – 3:10 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“It won’t be me that’s breaking up The Beatles.”

Before this week’s fight at practice, Draymond Green discusses his contract situation with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine

Hear the @Golden State Warriors Season Preview NOW

🔊https://t.co/05WcBP82RJ pic.twitter.com/UqejXNNidh – 3:05 PM

Sean Cunningham: Harrison Barnes talks about Kings training camp as they approach the first preseason game in Sacramento, why practice sessions can feel like months at a time & Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/b48OZJQCnd pic.twitter.com/dzTuYF2rXx -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / October 8, 2022

Dalton Johnson: “That’s way above my power,” Jonathan Kuminga says when asked about the punch -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / October 8, 2022

Aaron J. Fentress: I asked Damian Lillard about the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Warriors practice. As usual, Lillard gave a thoughtful response. pic.twitter.com/d0Rpmnl2Sb -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / October 8, 2022

Jason Dumas: Jordan Poole working on his floater after practice pic.twitter.com/vPmirNwxc2 -via Twitter @JDumasReports / October 8, 2022