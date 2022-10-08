Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake farm donates thousands of pumpkins and dollars to schools, non-profits in Spokane
MOSES LAKE - A local farm with figurative and literal roots in Moses Lake is gaining notoriety for its charitable persona. Since 2020, the Loera family has grown pumpkins in south Moses Lake for the betterment of those less fortunate. The seasonal effort is now known as the 'Great Pumpkinfest.'
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake elementary school burglarized
MOSES LAKE -- An elementary school in Moses Lake is missing some items after it was burglarized over the weekend. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Larson Heights Elementary school staff reported the crime to police at about 8:14 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance video showed throughout the weekend that multiple subjects had entered and exited a storage shed. Forcible entry was also made into a the school through a utility room.
ncwlife.com
Body found in river identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee man
A body found over the weekend in the Columbia River has been identified as 32-year-old David M. Williams whose last known address was at Christopher House in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said several days prior his parents had reported him missing after they hadn’t seen him for about 10 days.
ncwlife.com
Fire guts motorhome in Olds Station
A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar said the fire on Technology Center Way near Chester Kim Road was reported just before 6 a.m. She said there were explosions reported from the motorhome and a...
ncwlife.com
Brush fire off Malaga-Alcoa Highway burns about 100 acres
A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire. The fire eventually burned about 100 acres before being extinguished by fire crews. The grass and brush fire was reported about 11:15 p.m. just south of Rock Island...
ifiberone.com
Driver killed in head-on wreck Monday night east of Quincy
QUINCY — A 23-year-old man died in a head-on wreck Monday night on state Route 28 about two miles east of Quincy. The man was driving west on SR 28, approaching Road O Northwest. He reportedly veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2002 Honda Accord, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ifiberone.com
Destructive high-speed crash sparks 100-acre fire near Rock Island
MALAGA - Chelan County sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday. Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
FOX 28 Spokane
How bout them apples: A crash Benton County leaves behind a sticky situation closing parts of SR 24
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A crash between a truck and a semi trailer at the interception of SR 24 and SR 240 has left SR 24 completely blocked in both directions with apples covering the road. Right now we know that injuries are minor. It is unknown if the...
ncwlife.com
Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom
A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
kpq.com
Several Closures Coming to Valley Mall Parkway & Vicinity
Motorists in East Wenatchee will be seeing a lot of road construction in the coming weeks. Ryan Foust of Selland Construction says the first activity will occur tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11). “We will be closing the intersection of French Street and Standerfer Avenue from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It...
Public health officials have not reported this for months about COVID in the Tri-Cities
COVID vaccine and booster shots could be saving more lives, say public health officials.
2,000 fentanyl pills, 2 rifles & cash seized in raid of an Othello man’s home
OTHELLO, Wash. — Mass quantities of dangerous fentanyl pills were among the items seized when deputies raided a home in Adams County on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a team operating out of their region served a search warrant at a residence on the 600-block of Wagon Rd in Othello. They...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crashes into power pole, catches fire in Connell
CONNELL, Wash. - A semi truck collided with a power pole then caught fire on Highway 260 and Warehouse Lane around 4 p.m. on October 10, according to Connell Fire Chief Ken Woffenden. He presumes the fire was started by the pole, but this is still under investigation. About a...
kpq.com
Car Hits Power Pole, Resulting in 100 Acre Fire Near Rocky Reach Dam
A car hit a power line, resulting in a 100-acre fire south of the Rocky Reach Dam Saturday morning. During the early morning, a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a power line. The collision erupted in flames, with the fire quickly spreading into nearby dry brush. Two...
ncwlife.com
Suspect charged with aggravated murder in shooting of Yair Flores
WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Monday in the murder of Yair Flores, the teenager found shot to death in his family's home in August. Markheil Leon Ford was booked into the Chelan County jail at 12:51 p.m. on a warrant charging him with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Wenatchee police say Ford crept to a window of Flores’ home in the 1600 block of Methow Street about 11:56 p.m. Aug. 12 and opened fire, killing the 18-year-old while he lay in bed with his girlfriend.
Pedestrian hit after running onto Interstate 182 in the Tri-Cities in the dark
The Pasco driver is not expected to charged.
610KONA
12-Year-Old Hurt After Crash in Grant County
(Lakeview, WA) -- A 12-year-old was hurt Friday night after their bicycle collided with a. car in Lakeview. This happened off Grant Street Northwest and Ephrata Ave Northwest. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene and found the child was southbound on Ephrata when the bike collided with the side of a westbound Subaru Forester. First units arrived on scene within three minutes.
3 Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
If you've got West Coast dreams but only $2,000 to spread across any given 30-day period, your options are almost non-existent -- almost. Although life is more expensive adjacent to the Pacific Ocean...
ifiberone.com
Othello 76 dispenses lotto ticket worth $10,000
OTHELLO - A woman won $10,000 from Washington's Lottery last week after making a pit stop at the 76 fuel station in Othello on 1st Avenue. According to the Washington Lottery website, Lynda P. bought the scratch ticket that scored her the five-figure sum on Oct. 7. Lynda had bought...
