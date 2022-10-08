ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake elementary school burglarized

MOSES LAKE -- An elementary school in Moses Lake is missing some items after it was burglarized over the weekend. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Larson Heights Elementary school staff reported the crime to police at about 8:14 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance video showed throughout the weekend that multiple subjects had entered and exited a storage shed. Forcible entry was also made into a the school through a utility room.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Body found in river identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee man

A body found over the weekend in the Columbia River has been identified as 32-year-old David M. Williams whose last known address was at Christopher House in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said several days prior his parents had reported him missing after they hadn’t seen him for about 10 days.
WENATCHEE, WA
Fire guts motorhome in Olds Station

A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar said the fire on Technology Center Way near Chester Kim Road was reported just before 6 a.m. She said there were explosions reported from the motorhome and a...
WENATCHEE, WA
Brush fire off Malaga-Alcoa Highway burns about 100 acres

A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire. The fire eventually burned about 100 acres before being extinguished by fire crews. The grass and brush fire was reported about 11:15 p.m. just south of Rock Island...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Driver killed in head-on wreck Monday night east of Quincy

QUINCY — A 23-year-old man died in a head-on wreck Monday night on state Route 28 about two miles east of Quincy. The man was driving west on SR 28, approaching Road O Northwest. He reportedly veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2002 Honda Accord, according to the Washington State Patrol.
QUINCY, WA
Destructive high-speed crash sparks 100-acre fire near Rock Island

MALAGA - Chelan County sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday. Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom

A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Several Closures Coming to Valley Mall Parkway & Vicinity

Motorists in East Wenatchee will be seeing a lot of road construction in the coming weeks. Ryan Foust of Selland Construction says the first activity will occur tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11). “We will be closing the intersection of French Street and Standerfer Avenue from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Semi crashes into power pole, catches fire in Connell

CONNELL, Wash. - A semi truck collided with a power pole then caught fire on Highway 260 and Warehouse Lane around 4 p.m. on October 10, according to Connell Fire Chief Ken Woffenden. He presumes the fire was started by the pole, but this is still under investigation. About a...
CONNELL, WA
Suspect charged with aggravated murder in shooting of Yair Flores

WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Monday in the murder of Yair Flores, the teenager found shot to death in his family's home in August. Markheil Leon Ford was booked into the Chelan County jail at 12:51 p.m. on a warrant charging him with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Wenatchee police say Ford crept to a window of Flores’ home in the 1600 block of Methow Street about 11:56 p.m. Aug. 12 and opened fire, killing the 18-year-old while he lay in bed with his girlfriend.
WENATCHEE, WA
12-Year-Old Hurt After Crash in Grant County

(Lakeview, WA) -- A 12-year-old was hurt Friday night after their bicycle collided with a. car in Lakeview. This happened off Grant Street Northwest and Ephrata Ave Northwest. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene and found the child was southbound on Ephrata when the bike collided with the side of a westbound Subaru Forester. First units arrived on scene within three minutes.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Othello 76 dispenses lotto ticket worth $10,000

OTHELLO - A woman won $10,000 from Washington's Lottery last week after making a pit stop at the 76 fuel station in Othello on 1st Avenue. According to the Washington Lottery website, Lynda P. bought the scratch ticket that scored her the five-figure sum on Oct. 7. Lynda had bought...
OTHELLO, WA

