Just me
4d ago

So next week its white mans day.We will celebrate with meatloaf and tater tots washed down with a cold beer. Our song will be Free Bird.

2 N Glennnnnnn
4d ago

Oh yay Conquered ppls day. That's even better than calling it Columbus day. Everyone shld go to the casinos to keep those successful reservations going. Bar bills won't pay themselves

dailybadgerbulletin.com

10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin

Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
La Crosse, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin

A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.” […] The post Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wpr.org

Gov. Evers joins pact of states to move forward with regional hydrogen hub

Clean energy advocates hope a recent move by Gov. Tony Evers to join in a regional consortium will help Wisconsin win federal funding to expand hydrogen power in the state. Evers signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding. It's an informal collaboration between Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota, marking the first phase of a long-term project to secure federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, or DOE, that would create a network of clean energy infrastructure projects and partners.
milwaukeeindependent.com

Toxic Chemicals in War: Health providers for Wisconsin Veterans prepare to expand care for burn pit exposure

After federal lawmakers recently approved new benefits for veterans exposed to harmful chemicals, Wisconsin service providers are working to ramp up and meet the coming needs. Veterans may now enroll in benefits under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law August 10 after Republican attempts in Congress to block it. Benefits processing is planned to start in January of next year. 30K to 75K Wisconsin veterans are eligible for new the benefits.
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers

MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
Tony Evers
The Associated Press

Wisconsin gov won't back abortion exceptions if ban remains

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn’t sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest if it would keep in place the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary and now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. “I wouldn’t sign it because that leaves the underlying law in place which is a ban on abortion,” Evers said in response to a question at a Rotary Club of Milwaukee event co-sponsored by the Milwaukee Press Club and Wispolitics.com. The Wisconsin Legislature is controlled by Republicans, some of whom have voiced support for granting rape and incest exceptions to the state law that came into play after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That ruling left it up to states to determine whether abortion should be legal.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
wizmnews.com

PFAS and crime debated by US Senate candidates in Wisconsin

Water pollution in Wisconsin, including the PFAS problem seen on French Island and in other places, is getting attention from the state’s candidates for U.S. Senate. During a Friday night debate in Milwaukee, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said that federal money should go toward real pollution instead of reducing carbon emissions which may cause global warming.
Q107.5

DNR Asks Hunters To Target Invasive Species This Season

Calling all hunters to help spread the word! The threat is real, it's expensive, and you're being asked to take some precautions to help slow and stop the spread of invasive species. Places risk being overtaken by invasive species, which can quickly dominate and outpace the growth of native plants...
WEAU-TV 13

Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Aztalan State Park celebrates 75th anniversary of history, mystery of state’s first town

AZTALAN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Friends of Aztalan State Park recognized the 75th anniversary of Aztalan State Park Saturday morning. Robert Birmingham is the Volunteer Executive Director at the park. He took part in the anniversary celebrations, which included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission. “The state park preserves Wisconsin’s first town, which was...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top Wisconsin midterm races tightening

(WTVO) — It is shaping up to be a tight midterm season in Wisconsin. New polls showed that two of the top races are neck-and-neck. A CBS YouGov poll has Republican Senator Ron Johnson up one percentage point over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. A different poll found that the state’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers is […]
spectrumnews1.com

Both absentee and in-person early voting begin in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the last midterm election, voter turnout in Ohio hit 55% of registered voters heading to the polls. As early voting gets underway in Ohio, those who plan to vote in person need to be registered and have identification. What You Need To Know. Those who...
