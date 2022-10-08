Read full article on original website
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Alabama vs. Texas A&M
Alabama escaped Texas A&M on Saturday night, taking down the Aggies, 24-20, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game came down to one final play, with the Aggies failing to score on a first and goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. While fans rightfully crushed the play-call from...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket
A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Prior to her violent death, Demetris Lincoln had filed multiple police reports alleging that Carl Tates assaulted her The ex-boyfriend of a Texas woman whose body was found dismembered and dumped in a shallow ditch in 2019 has been arrested and accused of murder, PEOPLE confirms. Carl Tates, 61, is being held in the Madison County detention center on no bond on a murder charge, jail records show. According to a criminal complaint against him out of Harris County, Texas, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tates is accused...
Bryan rescue saves 20 dogs from hoarding case in Leon County
Thanks to a Bryan-based rescue the Bee Creek Veterinary Hospital of College Station is currently housing dogs that were rescued from an animal hoarding case out of Leon County.
In Close Loss To Alabama, Texas A&M Shows True Colors
Despite losing on the road, the Texas A&M Aggies proved they are not far off from contention.
KWTX
Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
KBTX.com
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash with a semi on Highway 105 east of Navasota in Grimes County. Troopers say around 7:30 a.m. Juliana Garcia, 19, of Conroe drifted into the opposite lane of traffic on the highway and struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler. Garcias was listed in serious but stable condition.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING
430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
KBTX.com
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why he chose to target the site. Kobe...
KBTX.com
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
kwhi.com
CONROE WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
A Conroe woman was flown to the hospital after an accident involving an 18-wheeler this (Monday) morning on Highway 105 near County Road 415, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that around 7:30 a.m., a 2019 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound, partially in the oncoming lane for an unknown reason, when it struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler traveling eastbound.
KBTX.com
Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout
LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A truck carrying propane rolled over on I-45 near Leona Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public safety. The truck had a blowout, over-corrected and then tipped over, DPS said. Some propane was leaking from the truck but the crash is almost all cleaned up. DPS says the roadway should reopen soon.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE REVENUE FROM TOM GREEN CO. SCHOOL LAND
Brenham and Burton ISDs are set to receive considerably more revenue this year from Washington County school land in Tom Green County. This (Tuesday) morning, Washington County Commissioners approved the 2021-22 school lands report and disbursed funding to the two school districts. Commissioners annually distribute revenue from mineral rights, farming leases and hunting leases in Tom Green County based on the schools’ average daily attendance.
fox44news.com
City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet
Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
wtaw.com
Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests
Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Local Man Who Is Awaiting 17 Trials On Six New Charges
A Bryan man awaiting 17 trials in Brazos County courts is arrested on six new charges. 33 year old Maurice Rollo Jr., who was jailed for the 25th time in 15 years, remained held Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 dollars. Arrest reports from Bryan police state that...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrests A Man On Family Violence Assault Charges That Took Place Along Highway 6
A College Station man is in jail on charges of assaulting his girlfriend and her nearly two year old son two weeks ago. The arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office states this happened along Highway 6 near Santa’s Wonderland the morning of September 30. The victims...
