Normangee, TX

Community Impact Houston

5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama escaped Texas A&M on Saturday night, taking down the Aggies, 24-20, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game came down to one final play, with the Aggies failing to score on a first and goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. While fans rightfully crushed the play-call from...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket

A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
WILLIS, TX
101.5 KNUE

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested

Prior to her violent death, Demetris Lincoln had filed multiple police reports alleging that Carl Tates assaulted her The ex-boyfriend of a Texas woman whose body was found dismembered and dumped in a shallow ditch in 2019 has been arrested and accused of murder, PEOPLE confirms. Carl Tates, 61, is being held in the Madison County detention center on no bond on a murder charge, jail records show. According to a criminal complaint against him out of Harris County, Texas, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tates is accused...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash with a semi on Highway 105 east of Navasota in Grimes County. Troopers say around 7:30 a.m. Juliana Garcia, 19, of Conroe drifted into the opposite lane of traffic on the highway and struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler. Garcias was listed in serious but stable condition.
NAVASOTA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING

430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILLIS, TX
KBTX.com

3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Fire under control at College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

CONROE WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA

A Conroe woman was flown to the hospital after an accident involving an 18-wheeler this (Monday) morning on Highway 105 near County Road 415, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that around 7:30 a.m., a 2019 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound, partially in the oncoming lane for an unknown reason, when it struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler traveling eastbound.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout

LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A truck carrying propane rolled over on I-45 near Leona Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public safety. The truck had a blowout, over-corrected and then tipped over, DPS said. Some propane was leaking from the truck but the crash is almost all cleaned up. DPS says the roadway should reopen soon.
LEONA, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE REVENUE FROM TOM GREEN CO. SCHOOL LAND

Brenham and Burton ISDs are set to receive considerably more revenue this year from Washington County school land in Tom Green County. This (Tuesday) morning, Washington County Commissioners approved the 2021-22 school lands report and disbursed funding to the two school districts. Commissioners annually distribute revenue from mineral rights, farming leases and hunting leases in Tom Green County based on the schools’ average daily attendance.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet

Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
MARLIN, TX
wtaw.com

Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests

Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
BRYAN, TX

