Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Maryland vs. Indiana
Maryland is looking to bounce back from its backbreaking loss to Purdue Saturday. The Terrapins took one step back after a win against Michigan State and a close game against Michigan 2 weeks ago. Purdue has been playing well as of late, but it’s still one the Terps wish they could have back.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter shoulders blame for Purdue's disappointing 2021-2022 season
Matt Painter knows that his Purdue team last season could have done much better. The Boilermakers were eliminated in the Sweet 16 by St. Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament. Painter thinks that Purdue should have won the B1G, the B1G tournament, and could have even gone to a Final Four.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph throws major shade at Rutgers for announced sellout in Week 6
Mickey Joseph decided to throw some shade at Rutgers after its sellout game against Nebraska last Saturday. He’ll be hoping for a better atmosphere at Purdue, according to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. Joseph didn’t care about hurting anyone’s feelings when talking about the Rutgers sellout. Pictures were...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst lists toughest game, trap game left on Ohio State's schedule
Trap games are bound to show up on the schedule. Where is the trap game for Ohio State entering the 2nd half of the season? How about the toughest game?. According to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, the Buckeyes should be keeping a close eye on Maryland as a worthy adversary to pull off the upset in College Park. The Terps have played inspiring football this season behind the arm of quarterback Taulia Tagoviloa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm addresses controversial non-call from Purdue's win over Maryland
Jeff Brohm and Purdue squeaked away with a 31-29 win in a B1G matchup with Maryland. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. The Terrapins had a multitude of ill-advised penalties that changed the course of the game highlighted by an illegal man downfield during a two-point conversion on their last drive of the game. The Terps did not convert on the second try, but an earlier blocked PAT in the fourth quarter happened to define the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days
Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
Comments / 0