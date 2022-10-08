ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Maryland vs. Indiana

Maryland is looking to bounce back from its backbreaking loss to Purdue Saturday. The Terrapins took one step back after a win against Michigan State and a close game against Michigan 2 weeks ago. Purdue has been playing well as of late, but it’s still one the Terps wish they could have back.
Mickey Joseph throws major shade at Rutgers for announced sellout in Week 6

Mickey Joseph decided to throw some shade at Rutgers after its sellout game against Nebraska last Saturday. He’ll be hoping for a better atmosphere at Purdue, according to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. Joseph didn’t care about hurting anyone’s feelings when talking about the Rutgers sellout. Pictures were...
247 Sports analyst lists toughest game, trap game left on Ohio State's schedule

Trap games are bound to show up on the schedule. Where is the trap game for Ohio State entering the 2nd half of the season? How about the toughest game?. According to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, the Buckeyes should be keeping a close eye on Maryland as a worthy adversary to pull off the upset in College Park. The Terps have played inspiring football this season behind the arm of quarterback Taulia Tagoviloa.
Jeff Brohm addresses controversial non-call from Purdue's win over Maryland

Jeff Brohm and Purdue squeaked away with a 31-29 win in a B1G matchup with Maryland. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. The Terrapins had a multitude of ill-advised penalties that changed the course of the game highlighted by an illegal man downfield during a two-point conversion on their last drive of the game. The Terps did not convert on the second try, but an earlier blocked PAT in the fourth quarter happened to define the game.
