Tucson, AZ

biztucson.com

TuSimple Celebrates Expansion and Grand Opening of New Tucson Facility

TuSimple company leadership, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and local leaders gathered at the company’s Tucson facility Oct. 6 for a grand opening celebration to mark the expansion of TuSimple’s R&D and operations. TuSimple’s growing Tucson campus will host the company’s expanding workforce and multiple state-of-the-art labs dedicated to...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Black Rock Coffee Bar to Open 4th Location in Tucson

Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and popular FUEL®️ energy drinks, accelerates its rapid growth in Arizona with the announcement of its fourth store opening in Tucson. Located at 6393 East Grant Road, the new Black Rock Store is set to open...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Union Jack brings Brit fare over the pond

When Dr. Sukhi Ghuman speaks about the hub of British culture, this native of England’s East Midlands region and longtime resident of Nottingham waxes nostalgic about the pub. This is a place that he calls “a congregational point” where “assembly is a social necessity.” And it was his longing...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops

The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
TUCSON, AZ
momcollective.com

Daytrips We Love: Picacho Peak State Park

An hour-ish outside of the Valley, on your way to Tucson, is Picacho Peak State Park. It’s equal parts majestic mountain, spring wildflowers, and family friendly hiking. Read on for tips on how to enjoy this beautiful, and often over-looked, state park. XO,. Lindsay. When to Go. Picacho Peak...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New homeless camp reporting system

Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital. Tucson women join forces for Tucson's first 50 Over 50 Experience. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia’s Best! Personal Assisting.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

City-funded sewing class gearing up for second year

In addition to housing the classes, the Sonoran Stitch Factory also contracts work with businesses in the area. Six people were sitting at a table on the edge of a nearly silent warehouse in Tucson. The only sounds that broke the silence were the gentle hums and taps of sewing machines and the occasional, quiet guidance of sewing instructor Dennis Phillips.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
TUCSON, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona

TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Tucson Parks and Rec Receives Two Tohono O’Odham Nation Grants

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department was selected by the Tohono O’odham Nation as a recipient of the 12% Gaming Distribution grant funding in the amounts of $150,000 to enhance a new splash pad project at Santa Rita Park and $80,000 to add a shade structure at Mansfield Pool.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

