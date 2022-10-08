Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fan-Favorite Restaurant Has Opened New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
biztucson.com
TuSimple Celebrates Expansion and Grand Opening of New Tucson Facility
TuSimple company leadership, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and local leaders gathered at the company’s Tucson facility Oct. 6 for a grand opening celebration to mark the expansion of TuSimple’s R&D and operations. TuSimple’s growing Tucson campus will host the company’s expanding workforce and multiple state-of-the-art labs dedicated to...
biztucson.com
Black Rock Coffee Bar to Open 4th Location in Tucson
Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and popular FUEL®️ energy drinks, accelerates its rapid growth in Arizona with the announcement of its fourth store opening in Tucson. Located at 6393 East Grant Road, the new Black Rock Store is set to open...
Tucson pilot born without arms honored in national museum
A Tucson pilot is flying into the national spotlight as the Smithsonian honors her accomplishments. You may remember Jessica Cox: She's the world's first licensed pilot with no arms.
Los Tucsoneses: “We are the oldest existing folklórico here in Arizona”
Students at Tucson High School hav been celebrating the art and culture of ballet folklórico for the past 50 years. Director Bruno Loya says, “we are the oldest existing folklórico here in Arizona.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Union Jack brings Brit fare over the pond
When Dr. Sukhi Ghuman speaks about the hub of British culture, this native of England’s East Midlands region and longtime resident of Nottingham waxes nostalgic about the pub. This is a place that he calls “a congregational point” where “assembly is a social necessity.” And it was his longing...
azpm.org
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
momcollective.com
Daytrips We Love: Picacho Peak State Park
An hour-ish outside of the Valley, on your way to Tucson, is Picacho Peak State Park. It’s equal parts majestic mountain, spring wildflowers, and family friendly hiking. Read on for tips on how to enjoy this beautiful, and often over-looked, state park. XO,. Lindsay. When to Go. Picacho Peak...
KOLD-TV
New homeless camp reporting system
Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital. Tucson women join forces for Tucson's first 50 Over 50 Experience. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia’s Best! Personal Assisting.
RELATED PEOPLE
azpm.org
City-funded sewing class gearing up for second year
In addition to housing the classes, the Sonoran Stitch Factory also contracts work with businesses in the area. Six people were sitting at a table on the edge of a nearly silent warehouse in Tucson. The only sounds that broke the silence were the gentle hums and taps of sewing machines and the occasional, quiet guidance of sewing instructor Dennis Phillips.
kenneturner.com
KOLD-TV
Tucson to implement new approach to cleaning streets, providing help to homeless people
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is one step closer to implementing a new way for residents to report homeless camps. It’s the newest way the city is trying to both clean up the streets and provide services to people living on them. City officials...
KOLD-TV
Public invited to Friday funeral services for University of Arizona professor killed in campus shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The visitation and funeral for the University of Arizona professor killed last week in a shooting on campus are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14. The family of Dr. Thomas Meixner said the funeral is open to the public. The visitation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
2 Persons Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Marana (Marana, AZ)
According to the Marana Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in Marana. Authorities confirmed that 2 people were injured as a [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
Tucson woman arrested after leaving migrants in trunk for hours
Court documents say the migrants were left in the trunk for more than four hours while Valdez-Velasquez slept in a hotel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SignalsAZ
Tucson Parks and Rec Receives Two Tohono O’Odham Nation Grants
The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department was selected by the Tohono O’odham Nation as a recipient of the 12% Gaming Distribution grant funding in the amounts of $150,000 to enhance a new splash pad project at Santa Rita Park and $80,000 to add a shade structure at Mansfield Pool.
Dealership leaves veteran paying for vehicle never received
A disabled veteran in Tucson has been paying $422 a month sine May for a van that she never received. Another veteran has spent thousands repairing a vehicle and was never reimbursed as promised.
KOLD-TV
Family, friends of missing Picture Rocks woman hold candlelight vigil, pray for safe return
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities need your help finding 29-year-old Lizette Martinez. She was last seen one week ago near Sandario and Orange Grove roads in Picture Rocks. Family and friends gathered there on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for a candlelight vigil in her honor. Carlos Voltares, Lizette’s brother,...
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
Comments / 0