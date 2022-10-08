Two women are dead and another man is seriously injured after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tow truck on I-93 in Boston Saturday night. According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, the two women, identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were riding in the back seat of the 2007 Lexus RX 400H, which was operating as a ride-share vehicle.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO