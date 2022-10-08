Read full article on original website
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
NECN
Driver Found Guilty in Crash That Killed Toddler in South Boston
A jury found a woman guilty of motor vehicle homicide in the death of a toddler and serious injury of his sister four years ago in South Boston. Charlene Casey, 67, was behind the wheel of the car that hit the two children, Colin and Sloane McGrath, in a chain reaction crash on L Street in July 2018. Prosecutors alleged she drove negligently.
nbcboston.com
Serious Crash Involving Several Vehicles Near Lahey Hospital in Burlington
At least three vehicles crashed in Burlington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, shutting down a road near the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, authorities said. Aerial footage showed a car and two SUVs on Mall Road. Police called the crash serious. Police and firefighters didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt or what...
Man seriously injured in Lakeville crash
Firefighters rescued a man who was seriously injured in a car crash early Sunday morning.
NECN
‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company
A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man killed by truck in “tragic accident” at place of employment
A Massachusetts man has died after an accident while at work over the weekend. According to NECN and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Natalio Daveiga died after he was hit by a truck at Graham Waste Services in Brockton on Saturday morning. The incident took place just...
NECN
Watermelons Spill Onto Highway When Truck Rolls Over on Mass. Route 79
Countless watermelons spilled onto the road after a truck rolled over on Highway 79 in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, police said. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. southbound before North Main Street, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries that weren't believed to be severe.
Two dead after 3 cars crash on i-93 in Boston
Massachusetts State Police are looking into a car crash on Interstate 93 north in Boston on Saturday night, which resulted in two passengers dead.
NECN
Stabbing Investigation Underway in Abington
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Monday afternoon in Abington, Massachusetts. The stabbing occurred in the area of Plymouth Street on the side of the road. Abington police said the scene remains active, and that they are searching for a female in the area of the train tracks.
String of car break-ins leads vehicle owner to sleeping suspect at Mass & Cass
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
Two dead after tow truck rear-ends SUV on I-93 in Boston Saturday night
Two women are dead and another man is seriously injured after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tow truck on I-93 in Boston Saturday night. According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, the two women, identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were riding in the back seat of the 2007 Lexus RX 400H, which was operating as a ride-share vehicle.
Turnto10.com
Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
Police: Missing Lakeville woman found safe
Police say they're actively searching for a missing 40-year-old woman.
fallriverreporter.com
Missing Quincy man found deceased in eastern Massachusetts by responders
A Massachusetts man was found deceased by responders after an extensive search on Sunday morning. According to William Quigley – Cohasset Police Chief, Cohasset Police, with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and resources from Metro-LEC and surrounding communities, located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley of Quincy shortly before 11:00 a.m. today, near Lily Pond, Cohasset.
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds killed, two others seriously injured, after three vehicle MA highway crash involving ride-share
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash involving a tow truck and an SUV on Interstate 93 north in Boston last night that resulted in the death of both rear seat passengers in the SUV. The operator of the SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, suffered serious injuries. According to...
NECN
14-Year-Old Dead in Roxbury Shooting; 2nd Juvenile Injured Nearby
A 14-year-old was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, and a second juvenile was also found wounded nearby. Police responded just after 12:15 p.m. to the area of 2900 Washington Street, finding the first victim injured by a gunshot. He was taken to a hospital, where police announced Monday night he had died from his injuries.
Man killed after being struck by vehicle on highway
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was walking on the highway early Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called to reports of a pedestrian down on the road of Route 495 North, near exit 36B in Plainville. When police arrived, they determined the […]
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
