Halifax, MA

NECN

Driver Found Guilty in Crash That Killed Toddler in South Boston

A jury found a woman guilty of motor vehicle homicide in the death of a toddler and serious injury of his sister four years ago in South Boston. Charlene Casey, 67, was behind the wheel of the car that hit the two children, Colin and Sloane McGrath, in a chain reaction crash on L Street in July 2018. Prosecutors alleged she drove negligently.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company

A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Watermelons Spill Onto Highway When Truck Rolls Over on Mass. Route 79

Countless watermelons spilled onto the road after a truck rolled over on Highway 79 in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, police said. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. southbound before North Main Street, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries that weren't believed to be severe.
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

Stabbing Investigation Underway in Abington

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Monday afternoon in Abington, Massachusetts. The stabbing occurred in the area of Plymouth Street on the side of the road. Abington police said the scene remains active, and that they are searching for a female in the area of the train tracks.
ABINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Two dead after tow truck rear-ends SUV on I-93 in Boston Saturday night

Two women are dead and another man is seriously injured after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tow truck on I-93 in Boston Saturday night. According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, the two women, identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were riding in the back seat of the 2007 Lexus RX 400H, which was operating as a ride-share vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
PLAINVILLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing Quincy man found deceased in eastern Massachusetts by responders

A Massachusetts man was found deceased by responders after an extensive search on Sunday morning. According to William Quigley – Cohasset Police Chief, Cohasset Police, with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and resources from Metro-LEC and surrounding communities, located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley of Quincy shortly before 11:00 a.m. today, near Lily Pond, Cohasset.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

14-Year-Old Dead in Roxbury Shooting; 2nd Juvenile Injured Nearby

A 14-year-old was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, and a second juvenile was also found wounded nearby. Police responded just after 12:15 p.m. to the area of 2900 Washington Street, finding the first victim injured by a gunshot. He was taken to a hospital, where police announced Monday night he had died from his injuries.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Man killed after being struck by vehicle on highway

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was walking on the highway early Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called to reports of a pedestrian down on the road of Route 495 North, near exit 36B in Plainville. When police arrived, they determined the […]
PLAINVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA

