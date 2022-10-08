ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage boy among 3 hospitalized in Sarasota shooting

By Rachel Tucker
 4 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Saturday, including a teenage boy.

According to a Twitter post from the Sarasota Police Department , the shooting happened on 23rd Street between Palmadelia Ave. and Maple Ave.

Sarasota police said a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were injured and taken to the hospital. Later, another victim of unknown age or gender was dropped off at the hospital.

Police said they believe the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.

The Sarasota Police Department said they will continue to investigate. If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call (941) 263-6070.

