saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Maryland vs. Indiana
Maryland is looking to bounce back from its backbreaking loss to Purdue Saturday. The Terrapins took one step back after a win against Michigan State and a close game against Michigan 2 weeks ago. Purdue has been playing well as of late, but it’s still one the Terps wish they could have back.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter shoulders blame for Purdue's disappointing 2021-2022 season
Matt Painter knows that his Purdue team last season could have done much better. The Boilermakers were eliminated in the Sweet 16 by St. Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament. Painter thinks that Purdue should have won the B1G, the B1G tournament, and could have even gone to a Final Four.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm addresses controversial non-call from Purdue's win over Maryland
Jeff Brohm and Purdue squeaked away with a 31-29 win in a B1G matchup with Maryland. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. The Terrapins had a multitude of ill-advised penalties that changed the course of the game highlighted by an illegal man downfield during a two-point conversion on their last drive of the game. The Terps did not convert on the second try, but an earlier blocked PAT in the fourth quarter happened to define the game.
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst lists toughest game, trap game left on Ohio State's schedule
Trap games are bound to show up on the schedule. Where is the trap game for Ohio State entering the 2nd half of the season? How about the toughest game?. According to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, the Buckeyes should be keeping a close eye on Maryland as a worthy adversary to pull off the upset in College Park. The Terps have played inspiring football this season behind the arm of quarterback Taulia Tagoviloa.
thebutlercollegian.com
Roe v. Purdue sparks outrage
MeToo Purdue hosted a protest on Sept. 30 to call for the resignation of two university administrators. Photo courtesy of WFYI. Purdue University’s campus is in outrage since a recent court case brought to light a student who was expelled for allegedly falsely reporting sexual assault in 2017. Students from several universities, including Butler, are standing with Purdue students in calling for the removal of the Purdue administrators who handled the case.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph throws major shade at Rutgers for announced sellout in Week 6
Mickey Joseph decided to throw some shade at Rutgers after its sellout game against Nebraska last Saturday. He’ll be hoping for a better atmosphere at Purdue, according to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. Joseph didn’t care about hurting anyone’s feelings when talking about the Rutgers sellout. Pictures were...
CBS analyst predicts Purdue football will face Mississippi in Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl
The Purdue football team is getting some early loving from at least one prognosticator for the bowl season. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, is indicating that the unranked Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) will be in the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl in Orlando. The Big Ten-SEC matchup will also feature the current No. 9-ranked team, Mississippi (6-0, 2-0), according to Palm.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days
Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: New Uniforms Revealed
Let’s talk about things that are perfect in life. Seeing your first child born into the world.
mocoshow.com
Greivis Vasquez, Who Moved to the U.S. to Attend High School in Rockville, is Inducted Into Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame
Greivis Vasquez, who attended Montrose Christian in z Rockville, was inducted into the University of Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame this past weekend, joining seven other former UMD student-athletes in the ceremony. The 2010 ACC player of the year was born in Caracas, Venezuela and moved to the United States...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
isustudentmedia.com
ISU reflects on Purdue's current homicide
On Wednesday, October 5, Varun Manish Chheda was murdered by his roommate Ji Min Sha in their dorm room at Purdue University. Sha called the police around 12:44 a.m. to report Chheda’s death. Upon arrival, the Purdue Police Department noted that the roommates did not appear to have been engaged in an altercation or conflict prior to the incident. A preliminary autopsy revealed that Chheda died from “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries.” There was no alert sent out to students as a result of the quick response by campus police. Purdue University stated that there “is not a threat to the community” following the homicide. Sha is currently in custody on a preliminary charge of murder.
Here's how to cast your ballot early for this year's Indiana general election
INDIANAPOLIS — Election Day 2022 is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 8. There are three options when it comes to voting early in this year's general election. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Early, in-person voting is available from Oct. 12 through Nov. 7 at noon.
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Fox 59
‘I was blackmailed’: Suspect in Purdue student’s murder appears in court, admitted to killing
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his roommate at Purdue University made his first appearance in court Friday where he claimed he was “blackmailed” and was granted a continuance in his case. 22-year-old Ji Min Sha was taken into custody Oct. 5 and...
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
Dispute leads to one person shot in Southwest Baltimore
Baltimore City detectives are investigating that left one person wounded Sunday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.
