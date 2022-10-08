ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Maryland vs. Indiana

Maryland is looking to bounce back from its backbreaking loss to Purdue Saturday. The Terrapins took one step back after a win against Michigan State and a close game against Michigan 2 weeks ago. Purdue has been playing well as of late, but it’s still one the Terps wish they could have back.
Jeff Brohm addresses controversial non-call from Purdue's win over Maryland

Jeff Brohm and Purdue squeaked away with a 31-29 win in a B1G matchup with Maryland. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. The Terrapins had a multitude of ill-advised penalties that changed the course of the game highlighted by an illegal man downfield during a two-point conversion on their last drive of the game. The Terps did not convert on the second try, but an earlier blocked PAT in the fourth quarter happened to define the game.
247 Sports analyst lists toughest game, trap game left on Ohio State's schedule

Trap games are bound to show up on the schedule. Where is the trap game for Ohio State entering the 2nd half of the season? How about the toughest game?. According to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, the Buckeyes should be keeping a close eye on Maryland as a worthy adversary to pull off the upset in College Park. The Terps have played inspiring football this season behind the arm of quarterback Taulia Tagoviloa.
Roe v. Purdue sparks outrage

MeToo Purdue hosted a protest on Sept. 30 to call for the resignation of two university administrators. Photo courtesy of WFYI. Purdue University’s campus is in outrage since a recent court case brought to light a student who was expelled for allegedly falsely reporting sexual assault in 2017. Students from several universities, including Butler, are standing with Purdue students in calling for the removal of the Purdue administrators who handled the case.
Mickey Joseph throws major shade at Rutgers for announced sellout in Week 6

Mickey Joseph decided to throw some shade at Rutgers after its sellout game against Nebraska last Saturday. He’ll be hoping for a better atmosphere at Purdue, according to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. Joseph didn’t care about hurting anyone’s feelings when talking about the Rutgers sellout. Pictures were...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
ISU reflects on Purdue's current homicide

On Wednesday, October 5, Varun Manish Chheda was murdered by his roommate Ji Min Sha in their dorm room at Purdue University. Sha called the police around 12:44 a.m. to report Chheda’s death. Upon arrival, the Purdue Police Department noted that the roommates did not appear to have been engaged in an altercation or conflict prior to the incident. A preliminary autopsy revealed that Chheda died from “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries.” There was no alert sent out to students as a result of the quick response by campus police. Purdue University stated that there “is not a threat to the community” following the homicide. Sha is currently in custody on a preliminary charge of murder.
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Real estate market continues to fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
