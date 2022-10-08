Read full article on original website
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin (2011)
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 30-24 Michigan State has exited the panic portion of the 2022 season and will now look to scrape up any momentum and/or reminisce of respect the Spartans had entering the year. At this point, it is clear Michigan State is not the team on the rise many fans and pundits expected. The Spartans were able to stick around for a short time against a great Ohio State Buckeyes team with championship aspirations, but all the same struggles were visible in MSU’s 49-20 defeat last Saturday.
Notes & Quotes: Spartans look to move forward together after fourth-straight loss
The Michigan State football program held its weekly player/assistant coach media availability on Tuesday, following the team’s 49-20 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Things started off differently this week, as both wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne kicked things off, speaking about the team’s struggles and how the Spartans can move forward as a unit.
Bad Betting Advice, Week Seven: Say Cheese!
Early in my professional career, I had a manager who would often give a simple piece of advice. “Remember, smile first,” he would say. Part of the reason for this advice was that I worked with a group of very strong-willed people who were not always very diplomatic in their communication. But in general, the idea was that when you are working on a difficult project, it is important to stay positive.
Michigan State Commitment Scouting Report: Jeremy Fears Jr.
Tom Izzo’s 2023 recruiting class has potentially turned into one for the ages and has earned the Hall of Fame coach plenty of praise for his efforts recently. The future looks bright for Michigan State men’s basketball. While certainly big man Xavier Booker looks like the headliner of...
Photo Gallery: Ohio State vs. Michigan State Football - Oct. 8, 2022
The Michigan State football team dropped its fourth-straight game on Saturday, losing to Ohio State by a final score of 49-20. While the Spartans were able to keep up with the Buckeyes initially, the game was essentially over by halftime. It was a difficult day for Michigan State, as the...
Michigan State loses commitment from 2023 four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin
Michigan State’s 2023 football recruiting class took a hit Monday night as four-star interior offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter. Wedin’s announcement came just two days after Michigan State’s 49-20 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, although in his Twitter post,...
Film Room: Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Ohio State dominated Michigan State on Saturday. It started off better than I think most expected. With the score sitting at 21-13 more than halfway through the second quarter, my eyebrow started to raise. However, A Series Of Events occurred, and the final score looked a lot more like what I expected it to be.
Michigan State men’s and women’s basketball Media Days participants unveiled, MSU picked fourth in Big Ten preseason poll
With the start of the regular season just under one month away, the Big Ten Conference is set to hold Big Ten Basketball Media Days over the next two days in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This year will be the first time that Minneapolis will play host to the event with the men’s and women’s teams combined in the same days. Minneapolis was also announced as the host for the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament and the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Jim Bibbs’ history at Michigan State makes him an all-time great Spartan — and the 2022 Homecoming grand marshal
This article was originally published in Jack Ebling’s Greater Lansing “SPORT” magazine in 2011. Ebling graciously gave me permission to reprint it this week as James Bibbs prepares to perform his duties as Michigan State University’s Homecoming 2022 grand marshal. Thanks, Jack!. Outside of a couple...
