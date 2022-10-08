Read full article on original website
George Mason bucks recent trends, sees higher enrollment this fall
Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment. Enrollment figures released by the State Council of Higher Education...
Letter: Only Arlington development community stands to win with Missing Middle
Editor: The following is an open letter to the Arlington development community:. In responding to the Arlington County Board gift to you that is known as Missing Middle, please be sure to build first on all sides of board members’ homes. Please be sure to build eightplexes on all...
McLean body wants Fairfax to offer retention bonuses for county police
Fairfax County should give its police officers retention bonuses to ensure the department remains properly staffed, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members agreed Oct. 6. The MCA board unanimously passed a resolution encouraging Fairfax County supervisors, during their Oct. 11 public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget-carryover package, to...
Letter: Opponents of Missing Middle need to see the forest for the trees
Editor: I love the many beautiful trees around Arlington and want to grow our tree canopy, yet there’s an obsession among some about our trees that misses the big picture about protecting our world from climate change. Based on travel-survey data from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the...
N.Va. homes market likely to end 2022 with fewer sales but higher prices
Completed home-sale transactions across Northern Virginia’s inner suburbs could end 2022 at the lowest level since 2016, although that’s unlikely to prevent the market from setting another new record average sales price. Home sales in the region covered by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors have been down...
Fairfax may try out speed-monitoring cameras as a pilot program
Fairfax County officials are pondering a pilot photo-enforcement program to cite drivers speeding in work and school zones. “We’re not trying to entrap people,” Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Traffic Division, told supervisors at their Oct. 4 Public Safety Committee meeting. “What we’re trying to do is to maintain or gain voluntary compliance . . . It’s a tool by which to assist with safety.”
InFive: Top election official resigns, school accreditation and a sunny day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County’s top election official announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
For now, high-school golf remains for boys and girls
High-school golf teams in Virginia are boys and girls squads for now. That has been the case for years and likely will be so for many more to come. The majority of teams in Northern Virginia mostly consist of boys, with the number of girls on any one squad varying from none to more than a handful. There are a few teams that have enough female golfers to field full competing teams, and play other squads in non-official club matches.
Letter: Independent's support of election reform merits backing him
Editor: I’m a small-d democrat and a capital-D Democrat. Generally, there is no conflict and I don’t have to choose. When I do have to choose, though, I pick the small d. That’s why I’m voting for Adam Theo for Arlington County Board. Theo has expressed...
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15 million to PATH Foundation
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation a $15 million grant, according to a news release from the organization. “We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” said PATH Foundation president and...
Commentary: Vienna needst to catch up, address nighttime light pollution
As the Vienna town government begins the process of updating its town codes and ordinances, last written in 1969, outdoor lighting is on the agenda. Vienna is surrounded by Fairfax County, whose leaders have made light pollution one of their environmental goals for years and are currently in the public-hearing stage of creating a new and environmentally sounder zone around the observatory at Turner Farm Park in Great Falls.
16-year odyssey of Arlington 'Lustron home' takes another twist
Here’s one from the “what a long, strange trip it’s been” file, coupled with a dash of “thanks much, but no thanks.”. That latter phrase is, effectively, the response of the Arlington County government to an offer by the Ohio History Collection museum, offering to return to Arlington pieces of a “Lustron Home” that once was located in the county.
Prince William Planning Commission opposes increased rural density
Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update. The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes. Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom...
Ashburn group developing 21 acres near Dumfries
An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area. Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
InFive: Traffic stop duty, Halloween ballet and rain in the forecast
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. An analysis of traffic stops by police in Virginia between July 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, has found that Black drivers were stopped at far higher rates than white drivers. 4. Stemming opioid addiction. Arlington officials said collaborative efforts...
Arlington Democrats gear up for final push to Election Day
Although this year would not seem to have the urgency of 2021 – more on that later – Arlington County Democratic Committee leaders are anticipating a full complement of volunteers to be staffing the county’s 54 precincts on Election Day. Precinct captains – the backbone of the...
State trooper injured in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
A Virginia State Police trooper suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in a Monday afternoon collision with a tractor-trailer on Route 29 near Meetze Road in Fauquier County. At 2:51 p.m., the trooper was observing traffic while positioned in a crossover. As the trooper saw a traffic violation he attempted...
Rippon Middle School student charged with hate crime against classmate
A 13-year-old student at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge has been charged with a hate crime in connection with an Oct. 7 assault on a classmate. The school resource officer last week concluded an investigation into the Sept. 22 incident in a classroom at the school on Blackburn Road. During...
IN PHOTOS: Thousands flock to the Manassas Fall Jubilee
Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. The 39th annual event is sponsored each year by Historic Manassas. Here are some scenes from photographer Doug Stroud.
UPDATED: Motorist with disabled car struck and killed on I-95; driver charged with DUI
A 61-year-old Springfield man faces drunken driving charges after state police say he struck and killed a motorist with a disabled car on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 35-year-old Jose Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia of Woodbridge, stopped his 2011 Honda Accord on the shoulder of southbound I-95 at the 169 mile marker near Springfield about 3:06 p.m. and got out to investigate, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
