ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State's tough task: Beat Michigan at its own game, in its own stadium

James Franklin and his revamped coaching staff are imprinting a new identity on the Penn State program. It’s a dramatic change from recent seasons. The Nittany Lions’ aim is to be tougher in the trenches, more physical and aggressive in every phase, more classically ground-based and less quarterback-centric on offense. Smart. Patient. Efficient. Ball-secure.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan WR, breaks down TD catch against Indiana from Week 6

Cornelius Johnson helped Michigan increase its lead over Indiana last Saturday. Michigan found themselves in a tighter race than anyone would have expected against Indiana. Although they were 22.5 point favorites going into the contest, the Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied at 10. But, in the third quarter, Michigan went 98 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception by Cornelius Johnson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
State College, PA
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State College, PA
Football
saturdaytradition.com

Hunter Dickinson explains how NIL has impacted his Michigan career

Hunter Dickinson, the standout center at Michigan, says the school has improved when it comes to NIL. On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie reported on what he thinks about it. Just a year ago Dickinson appeared on a podcast, calling the Wolverines’ NIL policies “restrictive”, and the inability to use the school’s trademarks and logos “frustrating”.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Mustipher reveals how DC Manny Diaz handled bye week

P.J. Mustipher opened up to the media after practice about how first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz addressing the bye-week. One of the biggest keys for Penn State’s defense was staying mentally sharp. The defense of Penn State has been playing great this season, as they ranked 13th in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Noon Kickoff#Fox College Football#Ohio State#Thanksgiving#American Football#Sports#The Nittany Lions#Pennstatefball
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin updates status of WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith for Week 7

James Franklin was asked about if Keandre Lambert-Smith will be available for Michigan by The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Penn State will need all the help it can get in this top 10 matchup. Lambert-Smith has played in five games for the Nittany Lions this season. The sophomore wideout has...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo explains approach to transfer portal, why Spartans didn't add a transfer this offseason

Tom Izzo’s move to opt on not adding a player via the transfer portal is a move that could have drawn some criticism at B1G Basketball Media Days. Last year, the Spartans finished mid-pack in the B1G with an 11-9 conference record and 23-13 overall. Michigan State lost standouts Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, and has just 10 scholarship players on its 2022-23 roster. Despite this, the Spartans didn’t add any players from the transfer portal for this season.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Hart updates health status following medical emergency in Bloomington

Mike Hart is doing much better following his scary medical incident during Saturday’s game for Michigan. He put out a statement recently thanking everyone involved for the care he received during the emergency. “I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages and prayers,” wrote Hart in a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH

Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy