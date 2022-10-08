ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theadvocate.com

Southern victory at Prairie View shows team coming together

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Southern coach Eric Dooley wants his team to play for 60 minutes and if it can’t, at least finish strong. That was the formula for the Jaguars’ 45-13 victory at Prairie View on Saturday, a final score that might have raised some eyebrows around the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Daily Mail

Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals

Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
brproud.com

WATCH: Southern HC talking to media with Alcorn State on deck

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming off an emphatic win against Prairie View A&M. A 35-point second half help Southern overcome a halftime deficit. The Jaguars are now 3-2 and welcome Alcorn State into A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday night. The game is scheduled to...
theadvocate.com

Jackson State-Alabama State game ends with words between Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders

The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angel Reese, LSU Forward, named No. 1 WBB impact transfer by ESPN

Angel Reese was named the No. 1 impact transfer for the upcoming women’s basketball season by ESPN. Rees hails from Maryland and announced her intent to transfer to LSU and Kim Mulkey at the end of last year. The star forward will be a dangerous threat in the SEC this season.
tdalabamamag.com

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
wbrz.com

Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
brproud.com

Caliente Mexican Craving near LSU closing after 10 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Mexican restaurant near LSU’s campus on Lee Drive will be closing its doors on Oct. 23 after 10 years in business. In a statement, the Caliente Mexican Craving’s owners said the decision to shut down the Lee Drive location was due to several reasons. The restaurant’s lease was due for renewal in May but the owners decided that they want to own the building any of their businesses are in. Another reason for closing is to focus growing menu concepts for their ghost kitchen.
brproud.com

WATCH: Louisiana takes another step toward net zero goals in project agreement to reduce emissions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards, CF Industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream announced a project Wednesday focused on reducing industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana. Leaders said emissions will be captured from CF Industries’ complex in Ascension Parish before sending it through EnLink’s transportation network and storing...
brproud.com

Walk-On’s restaurant to open in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor David Barrow announced upcoming plans to open a Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Central pending site plan approval. Barrow’s Tuesday night announcement says the 6,500-square-foot restaurant will be located on Sullivan Road at Grand Settlement Boulevard. He said the item will go before the planning commission in November and the city council in December for site plan approval.
brproud.com

Louisiana lieutenant governor ‘planning on running’ for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
Black Enterprise

HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck

Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
Community Policy