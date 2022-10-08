Read full article on original website
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
theadvocate.com
Southern victory at Prairie View shows team coming together
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Southern coach Eric Dooley wants his team to play for 60 minutes and if it can’t, at least finish strong. That was the formula for the Jaguars’ 45-13 victory at Prairie View on Saturday, a final score that might have raised some eyebrows around the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals
Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC talking to media with Alcorn State on deck
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming off an emphatic win against Prairie View A&M. A 35-point second half help Southern overcome a halftime deficit. The Jaguars are now 3-2 and welcome Alcorn State into A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday night. The game is scheduled to...
theadvocate.com
Jackson State-Alabama State game ends with words between Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders
The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Angel Reese, LSU Forward, named No. 1 WBB impact transfer by ESPN
Angel Reese was named the No. 1 impact transfer for the upcoming women’s basketball season by ESPN. Rees hails from Maryland and announced her intent to transfer to LSU and Kim Mulkey at the end of last year. The star forward will be a dangerous threat in the SEC this season.
LSU Women's Basketball Commit Mikaylah Williams Inks NIL Deal
Kim Mulkey's next weapon is already gaining national notoriety, hot name in NIL space.
brproud.com
WATCH: Brian Kelly speaking to media before Tigers head to ‘The Swamp’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – What a difference one week makes?. LSU came into the Tennessee game with a record of 4-1 and dreams of a big home win against the Volunteers. Fast-forward to the end of that game and the Tigers now sit at 4-2 after a blowout loss to the Volunteers.
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
wbrz.com
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
brproud.com
Son of former NFL player accused of hit-and-run killing man crossing road turns himself in
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Mandeville man turned himself in to police Wednesday in connection to a hit-and-run killing a 44-year-old man crossing the road over the weekend. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Walter Brister IV, 21, of Mandeville allegedly hit and killed Jude Jarreau, 44, in...
blavity.com
Lil Uzi Vert Delivers Heartfelt Eulogy During Funeral For Slain Memphis Rapper Lotta Cash Desto
Over the weekend, the rap community came together to honor the memory of Lotta Cash Desto — a Memphis, Tennessee artist whose life was tragically cut short when she was gunned down in Houston, TX late last month. Lotta Cash Desto, also known as Desto Cash, was signed to...
brproud.com
Caliente Mexican Craving near LSU closing after 10 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Mexican restaurant near LSU’s campus on Lee Drive will be closing its doors on Oct. 23 after 10 years in business. In a statement, the Caliente Mexican Craving’s owners said the decision to shut down the Lee Drive location was due to several reasons. The restaurant’s lease was due for renewal in May but the owners decided that they want to own the building any of their businesses are in. Another reason for closing is to focus growing menu concepts for their ghost kitchen.
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
brproud.com
WATCH: Louisiana takes another step toward net zero goals in project agreement to reduce emissions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards, CF Industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream announced a project Wednesday focused on reducing industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana. Leaders said emissions will be captured from CF Industries’ complex in Ascension Parish before sending it through EnLink’s transportation network and storing...
brproud.com
Walk-On’s restaurant to open in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor David Barrow announced upcoming plans to open a Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Central pending site plan approval. Barrow’s Tuesday night announcement says the 6,500-square-foot restaurant will be located on Sullivan Road at Grand Settlement Boulevard. He said the item will go before the planning commission in November and the city council in December for site plan approval.
brproud.com
Louisiana lieutenant governor ‘planning on running’ for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
theadvocate.com
BESE returns Capitol High to Baton Rouge system, but who will fix facilities, run school?
After 14 years in state control, Capitol High is officially returning to the control of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system — but who will run the school and how improvements to the 62-year-old facility will be paid for remains up in the air. On Tuesday, the state’s...
theadvocate.com
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck
Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
