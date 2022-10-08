Read full article on original website
No charges against whoever destroyed Allaire Dinosaurs in Wall, NJ
Whoever destroyed at least four dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park in Monmouth County will probably get away with it. Many New Jersey 101.5 listeners were saddened to hear about the vandalism this week. Artist Robin Ruggiero had been lovingly creating her sculptures out of things she could find in...
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
A rusted bolt caused weeklong water emergency for 132,000 people in NJ
The cause of a nearly weeklong water emergency in one of the state's most populated counties was a rusted bolt that in a 100-year-old water main that burst in Nutley. The water main burst on Wednesday, causing a local state of emergency in the Montclair region. According to Glen Ridge’s...
State of emergency: Nutley, NJ water main break sealed after days of crisis
The source of a 72-inch water main break in Nutley was found and sealed Sunday by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission but water restrictions and boil water orders continue in Montclair and Glen Ridge. The break had been pouring water since Wednesday but repair crews were unable to...
Clark, NJ whistleblower might sue, months after racist tapes emerge
CLARK — A former police officer has accused the township of making life more difficult, as “payback” for going public this year with his six-figure payoff for covering up the use of racial slurs used by the mayor and police chief. Ex-police Lt. Antonio Manata filed an...
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
3 shootings in 9 hours are connected, NJ prosecutor says
Three shootings within nine hours in Monmouth County on Monday are believed to be connected, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Two of the shootings took place in the evening. A customer was reported struck by gunfire at a convenience store at 800 Broadway in West Long Branch around...
Man with dementia missing from New Milford, NJ, last seen Saturday
NEW MILFORD — A 58-year-old man last seen Saturday morning may believe that although his home is in this Bergen County borough, he is still living in either New York City or Trinidad and Tobago. Michael Thorne has dementia, according to information released to Facebook and Twitter by the...
Check Out This House in Toms River, NJ Decorated for Halloween, So Cool
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
The Incredible Best Restaurants of Ocean County You Need To Visit
One thing April and I love to do is visit various restaurants and sample different foods and styles. We are definitely open to trying foods from all kinds of regions. Very seldom are we a complete "no" to certain foods. We love to try new and foreign foods, except no "strange" meat lol.
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
Violence spoils NJ football: District bans all game spectators
LONG BRANCH — The specter of violence hangs over a Jersey Shore football game for the second time in a week with fans not being allowed into the next Long Branch high school matchup. The Green Wave of Long Branch has moved its Friday night home game with the...
Pizza, Cocktails, And Trains; This Amazing Combo Coming To Bernardsville, NJ
When you go out to eat, are you one of those people who likes to look out the window and watch traffic while you eat?. When I was a kid, my grandparents and I would always go to the diner down the road from their house, sit in the same booth each time, and watch the cars pass by while we ate pancakes.
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
Carbon Monoxide Leak At PA Daycare Should Leave New Jersey Weary Of The Dangerous Gas
I'll be the first to admit that I don't know much, and as an adult, that's kind of a scary thought. According to the CDC website carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause serious harm and death if too much is inhaled. The website goes on...
This Strange Product Could Be Hitting New Jersey Shelves In The Near Future
I like when brands try to branch out of the norm and do something a little different but I'll be honest, I'm not too sure how I feel about this one. Let's talk about Egg Nog. It's a classic holiday beverage, you can drink it plain, or with a shot of spiced rum in it to really feel the warmth of the season!
Following Biden visit last week, VP Harris to be in NJ Monday
PRINCETON — Just four days after President Joe Biden joined Jon Bon Jovi at Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown home for a $1 million Democratic National Committee fundraiser, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend another DNC 'finance event' in New Jersey Monday morning. According to an Associated Press daybook entry,...
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Toms River Halloween Parade
We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year. Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River to check out the incredible floats, high school marching bands, and local organizations dressed in their favorite costumes.
