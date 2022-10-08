Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Haiti Wants US, Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says
The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a rapid action force"...
Voice of America
Israel Fast-Tracks Lebanese Maritime Deal But Lawmaker Review Looms
Jerusalem/Beirut — Israel's cabinet on Wednesday endorsed a U.S.-brokered deal to delineate a maritime border with Lebanon, paving the way for a potentially fractious two-week parliamentary review before it goes into force. Lawmakers and a parliamentary committee will now have 14 days to review details of the deal before...
Voice of America
Biden Hails 'Historic’ Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Agreement
White house — President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed a U.S.-brokered maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon as a “historic breakthrough in the Middle East” that allows cash-strapped Lebanon to explore potential gas deposits in the Mediterranean Sea, while giving Israel more security and stability in the volatile region.
Voice of America
Taliban Urge US to Review New Sanctions, Calling Them Hurdle in Furthering Ties
ISLAMABAD — Afghanistan’s Islamist Taliban government Wednesday criticized new U.S. sanctions against some of its leaders as an “impediment to the development" of ties between the two countries. The reaction comes a day after the United States announced a new visa restriction policy as punishment for current...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russian missiles target Ukraine's Mykolaiv, U.N. denounces 'annexations'
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, officials said, after the United Nations General Assembly condemned Moscow's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas and Kyiv's allies committed more military aid.
Voice of America
Biden's National Security Plan Aims at China, Russia
Washington — The White House rolled out a long-delayed national security strategy on Wednesday that seeks to contain China's rise while reemphasizing the importance of working with allies to tackle challenges confronting democratic nations. The 48-page document, which was delayed by the Ukraine crisis, includes no major shifts in...
Voice of America
UN Refugee Boss Warns of 'Severe Cuts' Without Immediate New Funding
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency will have to make "severe cuts" unless it gets extra funding soon, its chief said on Monday, warning cuts could lead to more malnutrition and child marriages as well as unrest in some of the world's poorest regions. The war in Ukraine has...
Voice of America
US Places More Sanctions on Taliban Over Treatment of Women
Washington — The United States announced new sanctions Tuesday against the Taliban as punishment for their repressive treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled the new visa restriction policy for current or former members of the Taliban and others involved in repressing women through restrictive policies and violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Afghanistan, South Korea, Venezuela Lose Bids for UN Rights Body
New York — Afghanistan, South Korea and Venezuela lost their bids Tuesday to serve three-year terms on the U.N. Human Rights Council. With nearly all the 193-member states voting in the General Assembly, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, Sudan, and Vietnam were voted onto the 47-member Geneva-based rights body.
Voice of America
Protests in Iran Spread to Oil and Gas Sector
Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman have spread to workers in the oil and gas sector, online videos appear to show. Videos posted on social media Monday show demonstrations taking place at Asaluyeh, Iran’s large offshore natural gas field on the Persian Gulf. Workers can...
Voice of America
Year After Iraq Vote, UN Urges Dialogue to End Gridlock
Baghdad, iraq — A year after Iraq's last general election, the United Nations mission urged political factions to end the deadlock paralyzing the oil-rich country, warning that "Iraq is running out of time." "The protracted crisis is breeding further instability ... it threatens people's livelihoods," the U.N. Assistance Mission...
Voice of America
Brussels Meetings Focus on Ukraine’s Defense Need
Ukraine’s defense minister is set to brief the latest meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, with NATO defense ministers also meeting there to discuss how to support Ukraine in its battle against a Russian invasion. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Putin 'Miscalculated' Russia's Ability to Occupy Ukraine, Biden Says
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine. The president spoke during a televised interview as his administration looks for what he has described as an off-ramp for Putin...
Voice of America
Somalia: Lifting Arms Embargo Key to Battling Islamist Militants
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia is getting support for its campaign to have an arms embargo lifted after Ethiopia joined Uganda in backing the action. The U.N. Security Council is set to vote in November on renewing the partial ban, which Somalia says should be removed so it can better fight al-Shabab terrorists.
Voice of America
G7 Vows Renewed Support for Ukraine; US Pledges Air Defense Systems
Washington — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations, meeting Tuesday in a crisis video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pledged Tuesday they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes” after Russia continued its barrage of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.
Voice of America
Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Capital Kyiv, Other Cities
Deadly Russian missile strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Monday as part of what Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted was a “massive strike” against Ukraine in response to the recent destructive attack on the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland. The Ukrainian military said Russia launched...
Voice of America
Tanzania, Kenya Agree to Fast-track Construction of Gas Pipeline Project
DAR ES SALAAM — The presidents of Tanzania and Kenya have agreed to fast-track construction of a natural gas pipeline designed to increased trade and lower energy costs for both countries. The decision was reached Monday in bilateral talks in Dar es Salaam led by Tanzanian President Samia Hassan...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine’s Kyiv, Other Cities Battered in Russian Missile Strikes
Kyiv reporter describes impact of Russia’s first strike on the city in months. Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor discusses how Monday’s Russian strikes may affect war’s trajectory. Russia media analyst says war criticism on state TV remains limited despite uptick in critical views.
Voice of America
UN Refugee Agency Appeals for Greater Protection to People Fleeing Conflict, Persecution
GENEVA — In an opening speech to the UNHCR’s Executive Committee, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi appealed to member states to provide protection to people fleeing conflict and persecution, regardless of ethnicity and nationality. The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) reports the number of people forcibly displaced...
Voice of America
China’s ‘Overseas Police Stations’ Breach Sovereignty, Report Says
A new report warns that in cities worldwide, China has opened dozens of ‘overseas police service centers’ - some of which blackmail criminal suspects into returning home to face charges — in breach of globally accepted extradition laws. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, some fear the networks could target political dissidents as well.
Comments / 0