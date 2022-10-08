Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against EaglesLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.
Kevin Hart surprises Philadelphia students with encouragement, new book
Kevin Hart surprised Philadelphia students, bringing along with copies of his book and words of encouragement and wisdom. "It's about sparking the excitement behind a dream, and staying true to your beliefs."
2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report
Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.
CBS News
South Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 women injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two women were shot in South Philadelphia on Saturday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of South Taney Street around 5:15 p.m. An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in her right ankle, according to police. The second victim, a 21-year-old woman, was shot...
Man shot multiple times inside store in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a store in Kensington on Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Police say he was shot throughout the body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital,...
fox29.com
3 Philadelphia SWAT officers shot, 19-year-old suspect killed during warrant service
PHILADELPHIA - A 19-year-old suspect is dead and three Philadelphia SWAT officers are in the hospital after gunfire broke out while authorities were serving a homicide arrest warrant early Wednesday morning. Police say shots rang out while SWAT officers were approaching a home on the 800 block of 10th Street...
Man shot 16 times, killed in East Germantown, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot 16 times throughout his body and killed in Philadelphia's East Germantown section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police say the man was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:48 p.m.A weapon was recovered from the man, according to police. No arrests have been made, authorities say.
fox29.com
Over a dozen people displaced after fire roars through multiple West Philadelphia homes
PHILADELPHIA - A fire quickly consumed a string of row homes in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, putting over a dozen people out of their homes. Velice Hids, who lives on the 200 block of North Hobart Street, says she smelled smoke and heard a loud smack before running to the window to see where the startling noise could have come from. As soon as she looked out her window, she says she saw flames shooting from the row home across the street.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Head While Sitting in Car With 3-Year-Old Boy
A man was shot in front of a 3-year-old boy while sitting in a car near a Dunkin’ on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville, Philadelphia police said. A teenager was also struck. According to police, a 42-year-old man was shot twice in the head while sitting in a car...
Dog stolen from North Philly animal shelter, ACCT Philly says
The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia said a dog was stolen from its North Philadelphia shelter Monday afternoon. The dog, named Withers, was taken right out of a kennel.
Ammunition receipt connected suspect to shooting near Roxborough High School, police say
According to police, a receipt for ammunition was found in the Ford Escape used in the shooting.
Man shot 16 times, killed in East Germantown
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot to death Saturday night in East Germantown. They say the 24-year-old victim was shot 16 times throughout his body.
fox29.com
Police: Fist fight in Logan leads to fatal shooting of 45-year-old man
LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting, after a fist fight, that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Sydenham Street Sunday afternoon, just after 4 o’clock. After viewing surveillance video of the...
Man standing outside SUV shot multiple times in Germantown: Police
"You clearly see two shooters walk up to the white SUV and fire shots at the victim who is standing outside the SUV," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.The burglary happened last month.Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
fox29.com
Police working to piece together crime scenes after shooting in Olney neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was struck twice during a shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section Wednesday morning. The 48-year-old was reportedly found shot twice in the back after driving his SUV to North 2nd Street around 2 a.m. He is said to be in stable condition.
Pa. caseworker charged in connection to child’s beating death
Jendayi Mawusi, 25, was charged and arrested Monday in connection to the death of Hope Jones.
penncapital-star.com
Philadelphia again extends deadline for property tax reviews
PHILADELPHIA — At the urging of City Council, homeowners now have until Dec. 2, on the deadline to submit applications for the first-level review of their property assessment from the city. The review is the first step of an appeal if you believe your assessment is incorrect, but city...
Philadelphia teen charged in fatal shooting
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia teen accused in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after a months-long search, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime and multiple firearms charges, WTXF-TV reported.
fox29.com
DHS worker charged in connection with death of Philadelphia toddler
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia Department of Human Services worker is facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler who police say died from blunt force trauma while being cared for over the summer. Jendayi Mawusi, 25, surrendered to police on Monday and was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary...
