Philadelphia, PA

Daily Voice

2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

South Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 women injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two women were shot in South Philadelphia on Saturday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of South Taney Street around 5:15 p.m. An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in her right ankle, according to police. The second victim, a 21-year-old woman, was shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 16 times, killed in East Germantown, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot 16 times throughout his body and killed in Philadelphia's East Germantown section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police say the man was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:48 p.m.A weapon was recovered from the man, according to police. No arrests have been made, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Over a dozen people displaced after fire roars through multiple West Philadelphia homes

PHILADELPHIA - A fire quickly consumed a string of row homes in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, putting over a dozen people out of their homes. Velice Hids, who lives on the 200 block of North Hobart Street, says she smelled smoke and heard a loud smack before running to the window to see where the startling noise could have come from. As soon as she looked out her window, she says she saw flames shooting from the row home across the street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Head While Sitting in Car With 3-Year-Old Boy

A man was shot in front of a 3-year-old boy while sitting in a car near a Dunkin’ on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville, Philadelphia police said. A teenager was also struck. According to police, a 42-year-old man was shot twice in the head while sitting in a car...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Fist fight in Logan leads to fatal shooting of 45-year-old man

LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting, after a fist fight, that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Sydenham Street Sunday afternoon, just after 4 o’clock. After viewing surveillance video of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.The burglary happened last month.Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

Philadelphia again extends deadline for property tax reviews

PHILADELPHIA — At the urging of City Council, homeowners now have until Dec. 2, on the deadline to submit applications for the first-level review of their property assessment from the city. The review is the first step of an appeal if you believe your assessment is incorrect, but city...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Philadelphia teen charged in fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia teen accused in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after a months-long search, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime and multiple firearms charges, WTXF-TV reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

DHS worker charged in connection with death of Philadelphia toddler

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia Department of Human Services worker is facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler who police say died from blunt force trauma while being cared for over the summer. Jendayi Mawusi, 25, surrendered to police on Monday and was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
