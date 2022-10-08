Read full article on original website
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
selmasun.com
ASU expands pandemic coverage to Black Belt with renewal grant
Alabama Statue University (ASU) has expanded its pandemic coverage into rural areas including the Black Belt after receiving a renewal grant of $750,000. As part of the coverage ASU is hosting several COVID vaccine clinics, with one set in Perry County on Oct. 17. The funds came from the Alabama...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
selmasun.com
UA launches food drive for West Alabama Food Bank
The University of Alabama (UA) recently kicked off its Beat Auburn Beat Hunger Food Drive for the West Alabama Food Bank. UA cited statistics from Feeding America that say that more than 700,000 people in Alabama are struggling with food insecurity. Monetary donations can be made to the food bank online.
Alabama deputy hospitalized following crash on I-85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is recovering from injuries she sustained over the weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was working a crash scene on I-85. Alabama State Troopers report the three-vehicle crash happened around 12:32 a.m. Sunday and resulted in the hospitalization […]
WSFA
I-85 NB near Perry Hill clear after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound experienced delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road Tuesday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Perry Hill exit, exit 4. It blocked the right lane and right shoulder. Additional details about...
selmasun.com
Sunshine Alvarado Healing Center announces 2nd Annual Fall Festival
Sunshine Alvarado Healing Center has announced that its second annual Fall Festival will take place on Nov. 1 at Ronnie Sharpe Park in Selma from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All youths in grades K-12 are welcome to attend the event featuring crafts, painting, music and food. The festival is...
WSFA
Elmore County High School students, staff rallying around teacher battling cancer
ECLECTIC, Ala, (WSFA) – Everyone in the Elmore County High School stadium, hundreds of teachers, and staff members, cheered when Lakeisha Ray jogged across the football field. She was undoubtedly the star at this year’s homecoming pep rally. And even with stage four cancer, it was apparent why they call her the “energizer bunny.”
Police: Person barricaded inside Auburn home has hostages, SWAT on scene
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, […]
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools Board of Education to meet Oct. 18
The Selma City Schools monthly Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. All board meetings are open to the public. The meeting will be held in the Media Center of Selma High School on 2180 Broad Street.
WSFA
Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island
ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
WSFA
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.
selmasun.com
Gee's Bend hosts inaugural Airing of the Quilts Festival on Saturday
Gee's Bend hosted the inaugural Airing of the Quilts Festival on Saturday in the Boykin community of Wilcox County. Hundreds attended the event that included panel discussions, quilting workshops, as well as local food and shopping. The festival honors the airing out of quilts after being put away for the...
selmasun.com
Two women turn themselves in after Montgomery murder
Two women have turned themselves in after the murder of Adarius Felder took place on Sept. 9 in Montgomery, though the investigation is still open. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Felder was shot and killed at Midtown Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Shortly afterwards the...
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
