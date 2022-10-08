ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Axios

Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution

Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
IOWA STATE
WKBN

How Intel in Ohio could affect Congress, redistricting

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The early construction of Intel’s computer chip manufacturing facility is nestled on a plot of land in Ohio’s freshly redrawn 12th Congressional District. Intel’s growing presence in Ohio is, at least in some ways, a result of bipartisan support from local, state and federal leaders for the eventual fab production […]
OHIO STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters.
MICHIGAN STATE

