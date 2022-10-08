ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Three things going well for Florida football at the halfway point

Six games in, the Florida football team is still something of a Rorschach test. Last weekend’s game against Missouri did nothing to change that. Were they two missed field goals away from a comfortable win, or two bad Brady Cook passes from an overtime game or loss? The perspective you bring to that question will determine its answer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida To Have Orange & Blue Game November 1st

If you are a Gator basketball fan in central Florida who is clamoring for the season to start, there is some excellent news for you. For the first time in a number of years the Gators will be starting their season with an official intra-squad scrimmage, and it will be open to the public who want to see the new-look basketball team headed up by a fresh coaching staff.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Podcast: Recapping the Florida Gators 24-17 win over Missouri

GatorCountry brings you a new podcast as we recap the Florida Gators’ 24-17 win over Missouri on Saturday in the Swamp for homecoming. Andrew Spivey and Nick Marcinko break down how the Gators’ defense responded on Saturday and who stood out on the defensive side of the ball.
COLUMBIA, MO
Gator Country

Thurmon enjoys his game-day visit in the Swamp to watch the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators host several prospects on campus for homecoming against the Florida Gators last weekend including several underclassmen. 2024 offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon (6-3, 271, Hinesville, GA. Bradwell Institute) was on campus for the first time since Friday Night Lights on Saturday. “The visit was great,” Thurmon said on...
GAINESVILLE, FL

