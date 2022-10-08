If you are a Gator basketball fan in central Florida who is clamoring for the season to start, there is some excellent news for you. For the first time in a number of years the Gators will be starting their season with an official intra-squad scrimmage, and it will be open to the public who want to see the new-look basketball team headed up by a fresh coaching staff.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO