Carlisle, PA

Harvest Fest: Worth It?

Dickinson College’s annual Harvest Festival took place on the evening of September 30th at the Dickinson College Farm. Students in attendance ate free Leo’s ice cream, french fries, soup and freshly made apple cider, which the farm workers made on site. The event had live music, square-dancing and a bonfire. According to the Dickinson College Organic Farm blog, the tradition began in 2004.
Gettysburg Connection

Farm Fest Fun

The 2nd annual Family Friday Farm Fest was held in the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday evening. Families from around the region enjoyed an evening of bilingual (Spanish-English) fun. The evening included music, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a scarecrow contest, and more. Congrats to the winners of the 2022 pie-eating...
Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA

Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
The Face of Farm To Table: The Team of Harvest Seasonal Grill

Harvest Seasonal Grill’s dedication to a farm-to-table standard and seasonal freshness sets it apart. Bar Manager Casey Frank knows this well—she has been with the Harrisburg location since it opened in 2014, crafting creative drink specials and much more. Frank says, “I try to make the atmosphere as...
New bike share program starts in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Susque-cycle,” a brand new bike share program with six stations, rolled out in Harrisburg in early October. The program is replacing a previous bike share program in Harrisburg that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bikes can be returned to any of the six stations.
Rats dumped in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. — Police in Steelton, Dauphin County, are trying to figure out who dumped a large number of rats. Officers were called to the 800 block of North Front Street around 1:15 p.m. Thursday and found the animals. Though authorities do not know where the rats came from,...
York & Adams County Halloween Fun Guide

Find out the scoop on Fall Family Fun, Halloween Parades, Trunk-or-Treats, & Trick-or-Treats in York & Adams County! Check back often, we will be adding more events as they are posted!. *Please note as always all events and trick-or-treat times are subject to change due weather. Please check your towns...
Help solve a murder mystery

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau along with Certified Tourism Ambassadors (CTAs) invite the public to join in and help uncover who dunnit during a 1920’s era bank robbery, murder mystery!. Set in the 1865 Chambersburg National Bank building now home to the 11/30 Visitors Center, guests can enjoy the...
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Developer plans to build 400,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 15

A Texas real estate developer has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse on a 35-acre property on Route 15 in York County. The Trammel Crow Company, which has an office in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, submitted an application for conditional use to build the facility at 53 Route 15 in Carroll Township at Route 15 and York Road. A hearing was held at the end of August and township supervisors voted to approve the conditional use of the warehouse with a set of conditions, according to township manager, Brandon Slatt.
Pay-what-you-can vet clinic makes first stop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Humane Pennsylvania is launching its neighborhood Pay-What-You-Can Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinics. Monday's clinic was the first in a series of mobile community clinics that will offer affordable vaccines and microchips for pets. The next clinic will be held on Oct. 17 at Two Dudes Painting...
