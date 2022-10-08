Read full article on original website
Related
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA
Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.
thedickinsonian.com
Harvest Fest: Worth It?
Dickinson College’s annual Harvest Festival took place on the evening of September 30th at the Dickinson College Farm. Students in attendance ate free Leo’s ice cream, french fries, soup and freshly made apple cider, which the farm workers made on site. The event had live music, square-dancing and a bonfire. According to the Dickinson College Organic Farm blog, the tradition began in 2004.
Farm Fest Fun
The 2nd annual Family Friday Farm Fest was held in the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday evening. Families from around the region enjoyed an evening of bilingual (Spanish-English) fun. The evening included music, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a scarecrow contest, and more. Congrats to the winners of the 2022 pie-eating...
Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100k sold in Dauphin County
A Dauphin County retailer sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 from the Oct. 10 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers, 3-6-11-17-22, as well as the red Powerball 11. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have only been worth $50,000. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA
Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
susquehannastyle.com
The Face of Farm To Table: The Team of Harvest Seasonal Grill
Harvest Seasonal Grill’s dedication to a farm-to-table standard and seasonal freshness sets it apart. Bar Manager Casey Frank knows this well—she has been with the Harrisburg location since it opened in 2014, crafting creative drink specials and much more. Frank says, “I try to make the atmosphere as...
Halloween parades 2022: When they’re happening in your neighborhood
The spooky season is upon us, and that means it’s time to line up and prepare for costumes, candy and other Halloween activities - particularly in the form of the Halloween parade. We’ve compiled a list of some upcoming parades in Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties. Here are a...
abc27.com
New bike share program starts in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Susque-cycle,” a brand new bike share program with six stations, rolled out in Harrisburg in early October. The program is replacing a previous bike share program in Harrisburg that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bikes can be returned to any of the six stations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Rats dumped in Steelton
STEELTON, Pa. — Police in Steelton, Dauphin County, are trying to figure out who dumped a large number of rats. Officers were called to the 800 block of North Front Street around 1:15 p.m. Thursday and found the animals. Though authorities do not know where the rats came from,...
macaronikid.com
York & Adams County Halloween Fun Guide
Find out the scoop on Fall Family Fun, Halloween Parades, Trunk-or-Treats, & Trick-or-Treats in York & Adams County! Check back often, we will be adding more events as they are posted!. *Please note as always all events and trick-or-treat times are subject to change due weather. Please check your towns...
Help solve a murder mystery
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau along with Certified Tourism Ambassadors (CTAs) invite the public to join in and help uncover who dunnit during a 1920’s era bank robbery, murder mystery!. Set in the 1865 Chambersburg National Bank building now home to the 11/30 Visitors Center, guests can enjoy the...
abc27.com
Steelton Police investigating dumping of rats
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating the dumping of a large number of rats. Police say the incident was reported on Oct. 6 on the 800 block of North Front Street. Officers found individuals collecting the rats and it’s not known at this time where the rats came from.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warehouses, bakeries, furniture stores and other new businesses coming to central Pa.
A developer is planning to build three warehouses totaling two million square feet of space across from Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township. A trio of companies selling baked goods -- Crumbl Cookies, Mr. Sticky’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes -- have their eyes set on the West Shore.
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Developer plans to build 400,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 15
A Texas real estate developer has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse on a 35-acre property on Route 15 in York County. The Trammel Crow Company, which has an office in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, submitted an application for conditional use to build the facility at 53 Route 15 in Carroll Township at Route 15 and York Road. A hearing was held at the end of August and township supervisors voted to approve the conditional use of the warehouse with a set of conditions, according to township manager, Brandon Slatt.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania seems to have a TON of laws on the books that sometimes feel a little antiquated. So when I saw an article about the right age to leave your kid at home alone, I thought: Pennsylvania surely must have mandated an age where that becomes OK, right?. So I...
Pay-what-you-can vet clinic makes first stop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Humane Pennsylvania is launching its neighborhood Pay-What-You-Can Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinics. Monday's clinic was the first in a series of mobile community clinics that will offer affordable vaccines and microchips for pets. The next clinic will be held on Oct. 17 at Two Dudes Painting...
Target will open new store at former Kmart location next month
A new Target store is opening in less than a month in Lebanon County. The retailer, which sells everything from groceries to apparel, furniture, electronics and toys has announced it will open the new 117,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart location at 1745 Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township on Nov. 6.
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experience
If you are looking for an exhilarating Halloween experience in Pennsylvania this fall, you have to check out this unique drive-in movie theater that has been deemed the "scariest drive-in movie experience" in the state.
local21news.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes of the Strinestown Community Fire Company in action
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Strinestown Community Fire Company extinguished an overnight fire in Newberry Township, York County on Monday morning. For more, visit the company's Facebook page:. .
Comments / 0