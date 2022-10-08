ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

BONEYARD: A closer look at Kentucky

For the second straight week there are health concerns at the quarterback position for a Mississippi State opponent. Arkansas signal caller K.J. Jefferson sat out last Saturday's loss to the Bulldogs in Starkville. Heading into this week's road trip to Lexington, it appears that State will get the chance to see Kentucky starter Will Levis on the field.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

WATCH: KU football coordinators recap TCU loss, look ahead to Oklahoma

Kansas football (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday with a game against Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). KU dropped its first game of the season — a 38-31 loss to TCU — over the weekend. Oklahoma, on the other hand, was blown out for the second straight week. Oklahoma lost to arch-rival Texas 49-0. The loss comes after Oklahoma lost to TCU 55-24.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle

Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy