Columbus, OH

247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State, Georgia top CBS Sports' list of 15 undefeated teams

Heading into Week 7, 15 college football teams remain undefeated, up from 13 a season ago. These teams take up the first 11 spots in the Associated Press rankings. Coastal Carolina is the only lossless team not to make this week's top 25. CBS Sports' Chip Patterson took the time on Tuesday to rank the remaining undefeated teams, with familiar faces in Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama comprising his top three.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Three-star OT Jordan Hall commits to Jackson State

Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall gave a commitment to Jackson State on Wednesday. He gives the Tigers a 6-foot-8, 320-pound three-star with an 86.5 wingspan, great upside and potential. He chooses JSU over offers from Ball State, Marshall, Penn State, Tennessee State, Toledo and more. "I committed...
JACKSON, MS
#Ohio Stadium#Spartans#Ohio State
247Sports

Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard flashes quiet confidence at Big Ten Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS — Michigan coach Juwan Howard glided into Big Ten Media Days flashing his big grin. The Wolverines are expected to be really competitive in the wide-open Big Ten 2022-23 race. Getting Preseason Player of the Year Hunter Dickinson back was a big boon, and Michigan was projected to finish near the top of the league standings. Howard is used to getting picked by some to win the league. But last year, Michigan needed a late Sweet 16 run to salvage what had been a mostly-underwhelming season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

