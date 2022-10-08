Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
Ohio State commits Will Smith, Arvell Reese make huge jumps into updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 20 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 4 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
College football rankings: Ohio State, Georgia top CBS Sports' list of 15 undefeated teams
Heading into Week 7, 15 college football teams remain undefeated, up from 13 a season ago. These teams take up the first 11 spots in the Associated Press rankings. Coastal Carolina is the only lossless team not to make this week's top 25. CBS Sports' Chip Patterson took the time on Tuesday to rank the remaining undefeated teams, with familiar faces in Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama comprising his top three.
By the Numbers: How No. 5 Michigan, No. 10 Penn State match up statistically ahead of Saturday's game
The Michigan football team puts its 6-0 record to the test this Saturday, as the fifth-ranked Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State in what figures to be both teams' toughest tests of the season. There's undoubtedly some unknowns about how both teams will handle an uptick in competition, but how...
Michigan OC Sherrone Moore talks Penn State game, offensive tendencies, J.J. McCarthy
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football co-Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore met with the media on Wednesday afternoon and previewed the Wolverines' game against No. 10 Penn State. Below is everything he said ahead of one of the biggest games of the year:. On J.J. McCarthy’s comments that the Michigan...
What Ohio State's Ryan Day said during off-week press conference
No. 2 Ohio State made it through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season without much of a problem. After Saturday's 49-20 win at Michigan State, the Buckeyes are 6-0 overall, have a 2-0 record in Big Ten and are widely considered one of the best teams in college football.
Mike Hart joining Michigan team meetings via Zoom; status for Saturday unclear
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart has been able to participate in team meetings via video calls, but his status for this weekend’s game against Penn State remains unclear, says co-Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore. Speaking Wednesday afternoon at a press conference, Moore said he...
Three-star OT Jordan Hall commits to Jackson State
Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall gave a commitment to Jackson State on Wednesday. He gives the Tigers a 6-foot-8, 320-pound three-star with an 86.5 wingspan, great upside and potential. He chooses JSU over offers from Ball State, Marshall, Penn State, Tennessee State, Toledo and more. "I committed...
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard flashes quiet confidence at Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS — Michigan coach Juwan Howard glided into Big Ten Media Days flashing his big grin. The Wolverines are expected to be really competitive in the wide-open Big Ten 2022-23 race. Getting Preseason Player of the Year Hunter Dickinson back was a big boon, and Michigan was projected to finish near the top of the league standings. Howard is used to getting picked by some to win the league. But last year, Michigan needed a late Sweet 16 run to salvage what had been a mostly-underwhelming season.
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
Late Kick: Penn State vs Michigan will be an epic battle
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week seven matchup between Penn State and Michigan.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 6
Ohio State's 2022 schedule broke down nicely. The Buckeyes played six games before the off weekend and six games following it to make a symmetrical slate. The Scarlet and Gray have reached the off week, which means it is the halfway point of the year. So far, things have gone...
