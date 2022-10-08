ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, LA

MySanAntonio

NYC congestion pricing 'comes at the expense' of New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy threw up another potential hurdle to block Manhattan traffic-congestion pricing with an inquiry into the potential revenue hit to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The plan would cut bridge and tunnel toll collections "without a commensurate increase in revenue from an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MySanAntonio

Connecticut billionaire buys jet ownership, leasing company

A billionaire who splits his time between Darien and Los Angeles — and the occasional weekend in London to view his Premier League team — is taking the "fractional" aircraft company Flexjet public via the "blank check" firm he controls in Greenwich. Flexjet agreed to a buyout by...
GREENWICH, CT
MySanAntonio

Hawaii won't cooperate with states prosecuting for abortions

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday that aims to prevent other states from punishing their residents who get an abortion in the islands and stop other states from sanctioning local doctors and nurses who provide such care. “We will not cooperate with any...
HAWAII STATE
MySanAntonio

6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered

COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
MySanAntonio

Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she would not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state's tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls to do so from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MySanAntonio

Sen. Ted Cruz called out by Kacey Musgraves at Austin City Limits

Fans of Kacey Musgraves may have noticed a new lyric added to her song "High Horse" during her Sunday night headlining set at Weekend One of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The 34-year-old country singer and songwriter took a moment during her performance to call out a well-known senator from her home state of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX

